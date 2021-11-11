After he chose not to adhere to the Institute of Health for Well-being (INSABI) in Guanajuato. As of today, the entity is distinguished at the national level in the supply of medicines, with 95 percent capacity, as reported by Dr. Daniel Díaz Martínez, Secretary of Health of Guanajuato.

Including cancer drugs for pediatric patients

Being recognized at the national level as the State with the greatest transparency for 3 years in the purchase of medicines and with the largest supply. They emphasize that the purchase budget can be exercised so that citizens do not run out of medicines. Including cancer drugs for pediatric patients diagnosed with cancer.

In Guanajuato, only two drug dispensers have been contracted so that the process is not a monopoly. These being DIMESA and Intercontinental, a process that they legally won.

In general, there is no shortage of medicines

Daniel Díaz pointed out that in general there is no shortage of medicines, however, there is a transversal work with civil associations so that in Guanajuato no child is left without treatment and medicines, with an additional bag of 20 million from the state to supply the input despite of the lack of supply that sometimes arises.

In the case of children with cancer, he reported that Guanajuato is one of the states that is currently working on an epidemiological surveillance system for cancer patients, an example of which is the registry of 140 children with different types of cancer and tumors. solid, integrated in a single platform with patients from other health institutions.

GENERAL VIEW

Inexpensive drugs, the best-selling in Mexico

On the other hand, the sale of generic drugs is the one that has had the greatest increase throughout this year, despite the pandemic. During the first semester of the year it accumulated an increase in sales of 19.1 percent.

In a contrary position are the over-the-counter drugs that had a contraction of 0.3 percent per year. While with patents it was 0.1 percent.

The above phenomenon is due to the current financial situation in which millions of Mexican families find themselves. Faced with the current crisis and due to health care, they cannot stop buying medicines, although they prefer the cheapest options.

According to own ANADIM, the generic drugs that have seen the greatest increase in sales during the pandemic are the following:

Ivermectin – 651.7%

Oseltamivir – 321.9%

Dexamethasone – 169.9%

Azithromycin – 75.8%

Related Notes:

3 things residents should avoid AT ALL COSTS

Promising news! New antidiabetic treatment

Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center; the only one with a system …