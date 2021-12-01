Index hide
1 Here you have the most listened to songs of the year in Spain and in the world, with its Apple Music playlist.
2 Top 100 Spain 2021
3 Global Top 100 2021

After announcing the winners of the Apple Music Awars yesterday, Apple Music has just revealed what the most played songs of the year 2021. Each list has the 100 most listened to songs this year on the Apple platform, specifically we have a list of the country from which you listen to Apple Music and another global list.

  1. Dakiti, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
  2. Everything about you, Rauw Alejandro
  3. You stopped loving me, C. Tangana, Niño de Elche & La Húngara
  4. LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT, Bad Bunny & ROSALÍA
  5. The note, Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers
  6. Couple Of The Year, Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
  7. Bandit, Myke Towers & Juhn
  8. Made for me, Boza
  9. Yonaguni, Bad Bunny
  10. Rico’s life, Camilo
  11. What else then?, J Balvin & Maria Becerra
  12. Mad Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion & Lennox
  13. Faithful The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
  14. 911, Sech
  15. BICHOTA, KAROL G
  16. Hawaii, Maluma
  17. Kernels, Farruko
  18. One Step From The Moon, Ana Mena & Rocco Hunt
  19. Watch, Rauw Alejandro & Anuel AA
  20. She’s Not Yours (Remix), Rochy RD, Myke Towers & NICKI NICOLE
  21. Disheveled, Ozuna & Camilo
  22. Too Many Women, C. Tangana
  23. The history, The Taiger & Dj Conds
  24. Heal me, Rauw Alejandro
  25. Shooting (Remix), Marc Segui, Rauw Alejandro & Pol Granch
  26. Dance with Me, Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
  27. 2 / fourteen, Rauw Alejandro & Mr. Naisgai
  28. Flamenco and Bachata, Daviles de Novelda
  29. Tattoo (Remix with Camilo), Rauw Alejandro & Camilo
  30. Dust, Nicky Jam & Myke Towers
  31. I noticed, Alex Rose & Rauw Alejandro
  32. Ungovernable, C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo
  33. Mon Amour (Remix), zzoilo & Aitana
  34. Lie to Me, TINI & Maria Becerra
  35. ONE DAY (ONE DAY), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
  36. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
  37. Relationship (Remix) [feat. ROSALÍA & Farruko], Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin
  38. Ideal Girl, Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa
  39. BABY, Camilo & El Alfa
  40. Only, Omar Montes, Ana Mena & Maffio
  41. Aloha (feat. Darell, Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian), Maluma, Rauw Alejandro & Beéle
  42. Plug, Rauw Alejandro
  43. From sea, Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
  44. Flying (Remix), Mora, Bad Bunny & Sech
  45. A.M, Nio García & Flow La Movie
  46. From Cora , Rauw Alejandro & J Balvin
  47. Curiosity, Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers
  48. So-and-so, Becky G. & El Alfa
  49. THE MAKINÓN, KAROL G & Mariah Angeliq
  50. Eternal oath of salt, Alvaro De Luna
  51. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
  52. Crazy, Ozuna, J Balvin & Chencho Corleone
  53. drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
  54. I returned, Adventure & Bad Bunny
  55. YOU MOVED, Bad Bunny
  56. AM Remix, Nio García, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
  57. Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36, Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso
  58. My girl, Los Legendarios, Wisin & Myke Towers
  59. Before, Anuel AA & Ozuna
  60. Don’t Fall in Love (Remix) [feat. Jay Wheeler & Amenazzy], Milly, Farruko & Nio García
  61. Millions, Camilo
  62. Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON), Justin Bieber
  63. Explicit, Myke Towers
  64. Blin Blin, Bad Gyal & Juanka
  65. Ram Pam Pam, Natti Natasha & Becky G.
  66. The School Girl, Lola Indigo, TINI & Belinda
  67. 512, Mora & Jhay Cortez
  68. good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
  69. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
  70. Lifeless Heart, Aitana & Sebastián Yatra
  71. Until God Says, Anuel AA & Bad Bunny
  72. Cob, KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
  73. Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles
  74. STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  75. Virtual Sex, Rauw Alejandro
  76. Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) [Dopamine Re-Edit], Riton & Nightcrawlers
  77. Red, J Balvin
  78. Sober, Maluma
  79. positions, Ariana Grande
  80. I am never, C. Tangana
  81. 911 (Remix), Sech & Jhay Cortez
  82. Lit up, Fred De Palma & Ana Mena
  83. Fan of Your Photos, Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
  84. Mood (feat. Iann dior), 24kGoldn
  85. HOW IT FEELS (Remix), Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
  86. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd
  87. Madrid, Maluma & Myke Towers
  88. La Toxica (feat. Jay Wheeler & Tempo) [Remix], Farruko, Sech & Myke Towers
  89. Favorite, Camilo
  90. LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA & J Balvin
  91. La Curiosidad (Blue Grand Prix Remix) [feat. DJ Nelson, Jhay Cortez, Lunay & Kendo Kaponi], Jay Wheeler, Myke Towers & Rauw Alejandro
  92. Candy (Remix), Ozuna, KAROL G & Myke Towers
  93. Travesuras (feat. Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie) [Remix], Nio García, Casper Mágico & Ozuna
  94. Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41, Bizarrap & Nicky Jam
  95. Kiss Me More (feat. SZA), Doja Cat
  96. Macchu Picchu, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
  97. Fiel (feat. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers) [Remix], Wisin, Jhay Cortez & Anuel AA
  98. Kiss Me, Luis Fonsi & Myke Towers
  99. Levitating (feat. DaBaby), Dua Lipa
  100. The band Aid, Belén Aguilera & Lola Indigo
  1. Dynamite, BTS
  2. drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
  3. positions, Ariana Grande
  4. For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby), Pop Smoke
  5. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
  6. Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON), Justin Bieber
  7. good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
  8. STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  9. Dakiti, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
  10. Levitating (feat. DaBaby, Dua Lipa
  11. Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby), Drake
  12. Kiss Me More (feat. SZA), Doja Cat
  13. Dried Flower, Yuuri
  14. Back in Blood (feat. Lil Durk), Pooh Shiesty
  15. RAPSTAR, Polo G
  16. Mood (feat. Iann dior), 24kGoldn
  17. On me, Lil baby
  18. What you know bout love, Pop Smoke
  19. 夜 に 駆 け る, YOASOBI
  20. Astronaut in the ocean, Masked Wolf
  21. Butter, BTS
  22. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
  23. Calling My Phone, Lil Tjay & 6LACK
  24. Good days, SZA
  25. HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY, GIVĒON
  26. WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Cardi B
  27. Up, Cardi B
  28. deja vu, Olivia Rodrigo
  29. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd
  30. Whoopty, CJ
  31. homura, LiSA
  32. You’re Mines Still (feat. Drake), Yung Bleu
  33. Leave The Door Open, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
  34. 34 + 35, Ariana Grande
  35. Drankin N Smokin, Future & Lil Uzi Vert
  36. Streets, Doja Cat
  37. Heat waves, Glass Animals
  38. WITHOUT, YOUThe Kid LAROI
  39. Forever After All, Luke Combs
  40. Time Today, Moneybagg I
  41. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby
  42. Lemonade (feat. NAV), Internet Money, Gunna & Don Toliver
  43. Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk), Drake
  44. Go crazy, Chris Brown & Young Thug
  45. Therefore I Am, Billie Eilish
  46. Holy (feat. Chance the Rapper), Justin Bieber
  47. Martin & Gina, Polo G
  48. Lonely, Justin Bieber & benny white
  49. Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles
  50. Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay), Pop Smoke
