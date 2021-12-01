Here you have the most listened to songs of the year in Spain and in the world, with its Apple Music playlist.

After announcing the winners of the Apple Music Awars yesterday, Apple Music has just revealed what the most played songs of the year 2021. Each list has the 100 most listened to songs this year on the Apple platform, specifically we have a list of the country from which you listen to Apple Music and another global list.

Top 100 Spain 2021

Dakiti, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Everything about you, Rauw Alejandro You stopped loving me, C. Tangana, Niño de Elche & La Húngara LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT, Bad Bunny & ROSALÍA The note, Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers Couple Of The Year, Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers Bandit, Myke Towers & Juhn Made for me, Boza Yonaguni, Bad Bunny Rico’s life, Camilo What else then?, J Balvin & Maria Becerra Mad Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion & Lennox Faithful The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez 911, Sech BICHOTA, KAROL G Hawaii, Maluma Kernels, Farruko One Step From The Moon, Ana Mena & Rocco Hunt Watch, Rauw Alejandro & Anuel AA She’s Not Yours (Remix), Rochy RD, Myke Towers & NICKI NICOLE Disheveled, Ozuna & Camilo Too Many Women, C. Tangana The history, The Taiger & Dj Conds Heal me, Rauw Alejandro Shooting (Remix), Marc Segui, Rauw Alejandro & Pol Granch Dance with Me, Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro 2 / fourteen, Rauw Alejandro & Mr. Naisgai Flamenco and Bachata, Daviles de Novelda Tattoo (Remix with Camilo), Rauw Alejandro & Camilo Dust, Nicky Jam & Myke Towers I noticed, Alex Rose & Rauw Alejandro Ungovernable, C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo Mon Amour (Remix), zzoilo & Aitana Lie to Me, TINI & Maria Becerra ONE DAY (ONE DAY), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy Blinding Lights, The Weeknd Relationship (Remix) [feat. ROSALÍA & Farruko], Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Ideal Girl, Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa BABY, Camilo & El Alfa Only, Omar Montes, Ana Mena & Maffio Aloha (feat. Darell, Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian), Maluma, Rauw Alejandro & Beéle Plug, Rauw Alejandro From sea, Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia Flying (Remix), Mora, Bad Bunny & Sech A.M, Nio García & Flow La Movie From Cora , Rauw Alejandro & J Balvin Curiosity, Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers So-and-so, Becky G. & El Alfa THE MAKINÓN, KAROL G & Mariah Angeliq Eternal oath of salt, Alvaro De Luna MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X Crazy, Ozuna, J Balvin & Chencho Corleone drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo I returned, Adventure & Bad Bunny YOU MOVED, Bad Bunny AM Remix, Nio García, J Balvin & Bad Bunny Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36, Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso My girl, Los Legendarios, Wisin & Myke Towers Before, Anuel AA & Ozuna Don’t Fall in Love (Remix) [feat. Jay Wheeler & Amenazzy], Milly, Farruko & Nio García Millions, Camilo Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON), Justin Bieber Explicit, Myke Towers Blin Blin, Bad Gyal & Juanka Ram Pam Pam, Natti Natasha & Becky G. The School Girl, Lola Indigo, TINI & Belinda 512, Mora & Jhay Cortez good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran Lifeless Heart, Aitana & Sebastián Yatra Until God Says, Anuel AA & Bad Bunny Cob, KAROL G & Nicki Minaj Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Virtual Sex, Rauw Alejandro Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) [Dopamine Re-Edit], Riton & Nightcrawlers Red, J Balvin Sober, Maluma positions, Ariana Grande I am never, C. Tangana 911 (Remix), Sech & Jhay Cortez Lit up, Fred De Palma & Ana Mena Fan of Your Photos, Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos Mood (feat. Iann dior), 24kGoldn HOW IT FEELS (Remix), Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Save Your Tears, The Weeknd Madrid, Maluma & Myke Towers La Toxica (feat. Jay Wheeler & Tempo) [Remix], Farruko, Sech & Myke Towers Favorite, Camilo LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA & J Balvin La Curiosidad (Blue Grand Prix Remix) [feat. DJ Nelson, Jhay Cortez, Lunay & Kendo Kaponi], Jay Wheeler, Myke Towers & Rauw Alejandro Candy (Remix), Ozuna, KAROL G & Myke Towers Travesuras (feat. Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie) [Remix], Nio García, Casper Mágico & Ozuna Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41, Bizarrap & Nicky Jam Kiss Me More (feat. SZA), Doja Cat Macchu Picchu, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner Fiel (feat. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers) [Remix], Wisin, Jhay Cortez & Anuel AA Kiss Me, Luis Fonsi & Myke Towers Levitating (feat. DaBaby), Dua Lipa The band Aid, Belén Aguilera & Lola Indigo

Global Top 100 2021

Dynamite, BTS drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo positions, Ariana Grande For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby), Pop Smoke Blinding Lights, The Weeknd Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON), Justin Bieber good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Dakiti, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez Levitating (feat. DaBaby, Dua Lipa Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby), Drake Kiss Me More (feat. SZA), Doja Cat Dried Flower, Yuuri Back in Blood (feat. Lil Durk), Pooh Shiesty RAPSTAR, Polo G Mood (feat. Iann dior), 24kGoldn On me, Lil baby What you know bout love, Pop Smoke 夜 に 駆 け る, YOASOBI Astronaut in the ocean, Masked Wolf Butter, BTS MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X Calling My Phone, Lil Tjay & 6LACK Good days, SZA HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY, GIVĒON WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Cardi B Up, Cardi B deja vu, Olivia Rodrigo Save Your Tears, The Weeknd Whoopty, CJ homura, LiSA You’re Mines Still (feat. Drake), Yung Bleu Leave The Door Open, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic 34 + 35, Ariana Grande Drankin N Smokin, Future & Lil Uzi Vert Streets, Doja Cat Heat waves, Glass Animals WITHOUT, YOUThe Kid LAROI Forever After All, Luke Combs Time Today, Moneybagg I ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby Lemonade (feat. NAV), Internet Money, Gunna & Don Toliver Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk), Drake Go crazy, Chris Brown & Young Thug Therefore I Am, Billie Eilish Holy (feat. Chance the Rapper), Justin Bieber Martin & Gina, Polo G Lonely, Justin Bieber & benny white Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay), Pop Smoke

As Apple has said, “after a year in which much of the world’s population was trapped in their homes, 2021 was about having one foot out of the door”, and this has been the most reproduced of the year.

