Here you have the most listened to songs of the year in Spain and in the world, with its Apple Music playlist.
After announcing the winners of the Apple Music Awars yesterday, Apple Music has just revealed what the most played songs of the year 2021. Each list has the 100 most listened to songs this year on the Apple platform, specifically we have a list of the country from which you listen to Apple Music and another global list.
Top 100 Spain 2021
- Dakiti, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- Everything about you, Rauw Alejandro
- You stopped loving me, C. Tangana, Niño de Elche & La Húngara
- LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT, Bad Bunny & ROSALÍA
- The note, Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers
- Couple Of The Year, Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- Bandit, Myke Towers & Juhn
- Made for me, Boza
- Yonaguni, Bad Bunny
- Rico’s life, Camilo
- What else then?, J Balvin & Maria Becerra
- Mad Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion & Lennox
- Faithful The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- 911, Sech
- BICHOTA, KAROL G
- Hawaii, Maluma
- Kernels, Farruko
- One Step From The Moon, Ana Mena & Rocco Hunt
- Watch, Rauw Alejandro & Anuel AA
- She’s Not Yours (Remix), Rochy RD, Myke Towers & NICKI NICOLE
- Disheveled, Ozuna & Camilo
- Too Many Women, C. Tangana
- The history, The Taiger & Dj Conds
- Heal me, Rauw Alejandro
- Shooting (Remix), Marc Segui, Rauw Alejandro & Pol Granch
- Dance with Me, Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- 2 / fourteen, Rauw Alejandro & Mr. Naisgai
- Flamenco and Bachata, Daviles de Novelda
- Tattoo (Remix with Camilo), Rauw Alejandro & Camilo
- Dust, Nicky Jam & Myke Towers
- I noticed, Alex Rose & Rauw Alejandro
- Ungovernable, C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo
- Mon Amour (Remix), zzoilo & Aitana
- Lie to Me, TINI & Maria Becerra
- ONE DAY (ONE DAY), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
- Relationship (Remix) [feat. ROSALÍA & Farruko], Sech, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin
- Ideal Girl, Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa
- BABY, Camilo & El Alfa
- Only, Omar Montes, Ana Mena & Maffio
- Aloha (feat. Darell, Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian), Maluma, Rauw Alejandro & Beéle
- Plug, Rauw Alejandro
- From sea, Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
- Flying (Remix), Mora, Bad Bunny & Sech
- A.M, Nio García & Flow La Movie
- From Cora , Rauw Alejandro & J Balvin
- Curiosity, Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers
- So-and-so, Becky G. & El Alfa
- THE MAKINÓN, KAROL G & Mariah Angeliq
- Eternal oath of salt, Alvaro De Luna
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- Crazy, Ozuna, J Balvin & Chencho Corleone
- drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
- I returned, Adventure & Bad Bunny
- YOU MOVED, Bad Bunny
- AM Remix, Nio García, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36, Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso
- My girl, Los Legendarios, Wisin & Myke Towers
- Before, Anuel AA & Ozuna
- Don’t Fall in Love (Remix) [feat. Jay Wheeler & Amenazzy], Milly, Farruko & Nio García
- Millions, Camilo
- Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON), Justin Bieber
- Explicit, Myke Towers
- Blin Blin, Bad Gyal & Juanka
- Ram Pam Pam, Natti Natasha & Becky G.
- The School Girl, Lola Indigo, TINI & Belinda
- 512, Mora & Jhay Cortez
- good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
- Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
- Lifeless Heart, Aitana & Sebastián Yatra
- Until God Says, Anuel AA & Bad Bunny
- Cob, KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
- Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles
- STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- Virtual Sex, Rauw Alejandro
- Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) [Dopamine Re-Edit], Riton & Nightcrawlers
- Red, J Balvin
- Sober, Maluma
- positions, Ariana Grande
- I am never, C. Tangana
- 911 (Remix), Sech & Jhay Cortez
- Lit up, Fred De Palma & Ana Mena
- Fan of Your Photos, Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
- Mood (feat. Iann dior), 24kGoldn
- HOW IT FEELS (Remix), Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- Save Your Tears, The Weeknd
- Madrid, Maluma & Myke Towers
- La Toxica (feat. Jay Wheeler & Tempo) [Remix], Farruko, Sech & Myke Towers
- Favorite, Camilo
- LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA & J Balvin
- La Curiosidad (Blue Grand Prix Remix) [feat. DJ Nelson, Jhay Cortez, Lunay & Kendo Kaponi], Jay Wheeler, Myke Towers & Rauw Alejandro
- Candy (Remix), Ozuna, KAROL G & Myke Towers
- Travesuras (feat. Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie) [Remix], Nio García, Casper Mágico & Ozuna
- Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41, Bizarrap & Nicky Jam
- Kiss Me More (feat. SZA), Doja Cat
- Macchu Picchu, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- Fiel (feat. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers) [Remix], Wisin, Jhay Cortez & Anuel AA
- Kiss Me, Luis Fonsi & Myke Towers
- Levitating (feat. DaBaby), Dua Lipa
- The band Aid, Belén Aguilera & Lola Indigo
Global Top 100 2021
- Dynamite, BTS
- drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
- positions, Ariana Grande
- For The Night (feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby), Pop Smoke
- Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
- Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON), Justin Bieber
- good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
- STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- Dakiti, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- Levitating (feat. DaBaby, Dua Lipa
- Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby), Drake
- Kiss Me More (feat. SZA), Doja Cat
- Dried Flower, Yuuri
- Back in Blood (feat. Lil Durk), Pooh Shiesty
- RAPSTAR, Polo G
- Mood (feat. Iann dior), 24kGoldn
- On me, Lil baby
- What you know bout love, Pop Smoke
- 夜 に 駆 け る, YOASOBI
- Astronaut in the ocean, Masked Wolf
- Butter, BTS
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- Calling My Phone, Lil Tjay & 6LACK
- Good days, SZA
- HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY, GIVĒON
- WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Cardi B
- Up, Cardi B
- deja vu, Olivia Rodrigo
- Save Your Tears, The Weeknd
- Whoopty, CJ
- homura, LiSA
- You’re Mines Still (feat. Drake), Yung Bleu
- Leave The Door Open, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
- 34 + 35, Ariana Grande
- Drankin N Smokin, Future & Lil Uzi Vert
- Streets, Doja Cat
- Heat waves, Glass Animals
- WITHOUT, YOUThe Kid LAROI
- Forever After All, Luke Combs
- Time Today, Moneybagg I
- ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby
- Lemonade (feat. NAV), Internet Money, Gunna & Don Toliver
- Laugh Now Cry Later (feat. Lil Durk), Drake
- Go crazy, Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Therefore I Am, Billie Eilish
- Holy (feat. Chance the Rapper), Justin Bieber
- Martin & Gina, Polo G
- Lonely, Justin Bieber & benny white
- Watermelon sugar, Harry Styles
- Mood Swings (feat. Lil Tjay), Pop Smoke
As Apple has said, “after a year in which much of the world’s population was trapped in their homes, 2021 was about having one foot out of the door”, and this has been the most reproduced of the year.
