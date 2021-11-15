Xiaomi has just kicked off the third of the deployment phases of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced, one of the most anticipated updates by users of the Asian firm in order to considerably improve the performance and optimization of your equipment.

In this case, This third phase began on November 12 in China And, as the MIUI development team has the update ready, it will be released globally and in Europe on phones that were certainly not expected to end up updating.

As we told you, there are many of the phones included in this list that were not expected to end up enjoying the advantages provided by MIUI 12.5 Enhanced with elements related to the optimization and performance of the memory of the device and even of the system itself.

The list of telephones included in this third phase is as follows:

Xiaomi Civi

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G (Redmi Note 9)

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi 10X

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G (POCO M4 Pro 5G)

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10 / Pro)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 (POCO X2)

Redmi K40 Gaming (POCO F3 GT)

Redmi K20 Pro (Mi 9T Pro)

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Mi CC9 (Mi 9 Lite)

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu

Redmi K20 (Xiaomi Mi 9T)

As we can see, we find some surprising models on this list, such as the Xiaomi Mi 9T, Redmi 9 or Redmi Note 8 Pro, phones that have been on the market for some time and that, in principle, They did not expect that they could end up enjoying this version of MIUI.





Of course, make it clear that this list corresponds to the third of the update phases to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced, so not all phones that can install this version are included in it.

And, as usual, Xiaomi reserves the right to update a greater number of devices as the MIUI development team has the update ready. So, in the event that your phone is not in it, do not rule out that it may end up receiving it.

Source | MIUIes