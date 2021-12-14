CES 2022 is approaching, one of the main tech events of the year where manufacturers take the opportunity to announce and show their news for the next season.

LG is one of the brands that is usually very present at the fair and this year will not be an exception, since they have begun to advance some of their proposals in the television sector.

The manufacturer has indicated its intention to give life to a new line of smart TV under the name of “Lifestyle TV” that will bring unconventional shapes and designs trying to cover new uses and different spaces in the home.





This range will initially consist of the LG Objet TV (65Art90) model that we saw a few days ago and that offers a new concept of screen protected television behind a mobile speaker system covered in acoustically transparent fabric.

But they have also advanced the launch of the LG StanbyME model (27Art10), a television that aims to help us bring the small screen to all the rooms of the home thanks to its portability, stand, and built-in battery.

A TV with wheels and a battery that you can move around the house

StandbyME It has hidden wheels in its lower base that allows us to move it around the house to be able to use its 27 inches wherever we need them, being designed to function as an auxiliary television in the kitchen, in bedrooms, dining rooms or for take video calls without being tied to the main TV in the living room.





The screen can lean and turn as well as function in landscape and portrait modeIt is also possible to adjust the height to find the most suitable position. It will have capabilities for access to streaming services and the function Mobile Screen Mirroring Thanks to which we can send the contents of the iOS and Android mobile directly and easily using NFC.





It will also have a support at the top to place the mobile and it will have wired connectors such as USB and HDMI (they have not specified which version), although the idea is that we can connect the laptops via WiFi.





Among the rest of the novelties of this model we will find gesture and touch control with a user interface modified to make its use easier and that will adapt to the habits of the inhabitants of the house. We will also have a finish in textured fabric for the back of the screen and of course with built-in rechargeable battery which according to the manufacturer will offer three hours of autonomy.

Price and availability

The new televisions LG StanbyME will be officially presented at the CES 2022 January and they have not yet commented on possible prices or sale date.

More information | LG