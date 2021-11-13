Mexico City, November 11, 2021 – Archer Troy, the independent Mexican agency, presents from the hand of its ally ZTE Corporation the latest audiovisual version for the launch of its device: the ZTE AXON 30 ULTRA 5G.

Under the concept: OUR SECRET. Archer created this creative campaign for the company in China: ZTE Corporation.

Exalting unique qualities among smartphones and users. LIFESTYLE, is the last of three audiovisual pieces that make up the campaign and that continue to be released month after month. The pieces will air on all digital platforms and traditional media.

The secret to taking the best photos and most amazing videos is the Axon 30 Ultra G5. Achieving simultaneous shooting, cinematic quality recordings and editing with unique filters.

With this, the Mexican indie agency continues to grow its alliance with one of the most important technology brands in the world and also continues to demonstrate its integrated ability to download all kinds of briefs and ideas to any format.

It is also important to mention that the pieces were produced by the Argentinean producer Fauna, under the direction of Tato Maggi.

Data sheet