For some time now, Sara Carbonero has managed to conquer us with her manicures. And it is that, beyond the most classic, the journalist has been able to include nails arts of the most varied that bet a different touch but without being too flashy, come on, suitable for any of us, even the most classic.

Thus, after some examples such as the stars or the roses from one of her latest events, Sara has shown us through her Instagram account an ideal design to copy these Christmas parties.





It is a manicure in which, on a very natural pink base, have included lines simple and dots in black, creating geometric shapes one of the coolest things that give a complete turnaround to a manicure that, in principle, would not attract special attention beyond wearing beautiful nails.

It is clear that this type of style that we have seen in other celebrities such as Paula Echevarría is one of the current trends and a great way to innovate without getting too out of the ordinary.

A design that, without hesitation, we sign up for these upcoming Christmas parties.

Photos | @saracarbonero