This is the largest private hospital in LATAM - Mundodehoy.com

The Hadassah Medical Center, is a medical knowledge and research center, whose headquarters are in Jerusalem. It is recognized as an international leader in medical research. Established in 1934 it operates two large university hospitals: Ein Karem and Mount Scopus, as well as schools of medicine, dentistry, nursing, and pharmacology, affiliated with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Its mission is to help everyone. The hospital was founded by Hadassah, an organization of American women and is the sixth largest hospital complex in Israel.

Houses 140,000 Residents in 40 m² of construction; 1,000 beds; 31 operating rooms; 9 intensive care units (ICU) and 5 schools of medical profession.

