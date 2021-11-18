The interoperability between hardware, software and accessories is therefore relevant for this type of critical mission and in the case of the newest equipment, Motorola Solutions offers a mission critical LTE device called LEX L11, which is designed for security users. public.

Every feature and functionality of this rugged device has been carefully thought out for ease of operation. It offers loud and clear audio, intuitive operation, and long battery life. It is also strong, durable, slim and optimized. And unlike most radio communication equipment that is used, this device allows broadband communication.

Among the current challenges in the field of security in Mexico is that 75% of 911 centers do not have the ability to receive text messages, and many of the security elements that are operating on the street are not always in the frequency zone to be aware of.

“Most of the communication standards that are deployed in Mexico are P25 and TETRA, they are open and multi-provider, however in case of broadband communication this equipment is capable of being used”, indicated, Ernesto González, manager of Motorola Solutions Product in Latin America.

Infrastructure for Law Enforcement

The radio communication that police or military systems have requires little use of energy, connection and encrypted communication, as well as resistance of the hardware. “The antennas that are connected to operate with this type of device are infrastructure that is only sold to government agencies, since frequencies and signals that only they know are enabled,” says Posadas.

This care that they have in the operation is also maintained in cases of a possible communication blockage, when trying to physically intercept one of the antennas that are needed.

“This type of technology allows those who are using this type of device to configure who can communicate on a certain frequency, from where there is a better connection and the safest means to connect,” he told Expansión Posadas.