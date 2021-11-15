As you can see, the new iPhone would stand out for a second screen which would unfold from the rear of the device. This means that the terminal would have a double screen with which the user would be provided with a productivity much higher, since it would enable a higher write speed.

Recently a concept published by ConceptsiPhone of the next smartphone of the American company. It is unlikely that the design of the iPhone 14 corresponds to the one we see in the video, but without a doubt it would be something completely revolutionary on the mark.

However, many users have not been able to get hold of it due to a shortage of chips. Therefore, to liven up the wait, some of them have already begun to imagine what would the alleged iPhone 14 look like . A device that would undergo a radical change in the aesthetic section.

Various changes

The prototype designed by the account in question proposes an element that we may see in the future, since Apple would be weighing the decision to bring back the fingerprint sensor. This would be found on the screen itself, facilitating unlocking, although it is not one of the changes that most attract the attention of the concept.

It is quite an ambitious plan and it would require advanced technology, so the price could rise considerably. It is a new way of charging the mobile wirelessly from a distance.

This would be based on a connector that plugs into the current and a charging pad, which would allow the phone to be recharged at a greater distance. It would not be unusual to see similar technology from Manzana, since the company is exploring new ways to bring an accessory that guarantees the possibility of load terminal from across the room. This could increase the price of changing the battery in your iPhone.

Big changes are expected, so it is likely that, although they are not the modifications seen in the video, the company is thinking about similar changes. Anyway, there is still a long time for us to see the iPhone 14. In fact, given the launch date of the current one we can imagine that its arrival would take place in September next year 2022, although it is only a guess.