From iPadízate we have witnessed the appearance of all kinds of iPhone 13 conceptsSome of them showed us an absolutely spectacular design while other concepts let us see a very strange iPhone 13. On this occasion, we had the opportunity to witness an iPhone 13 concept that any Apple fan would dream of.

The concept design has been carried out by an artist known as the hacker 34, which has posted content on YouTube highlighting some of the features and specifications that the iPhone 13 would need to become the perfect smartphone.

The iPhone 13 product line will not be presented until September 2021 but this artist wanted to offer us a small glimpse of what Apple could be developing. The concept combines a series of really interesting novelties that, if implemented in the iPhone 13, would make the smartphone the smartphone everyone dreamed of.

A beastly concept of Apple’s iPhone 13!

The concept video begins by showing the phone in a new range of colors with very soft hues: white, yellow, green, purple and red. In the images we see several iPhone 13 models with dual camera, a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and improved Face ID facial recognition.

In addition, the artist has imagined an iPhone 13 with a much smaller notch, which would be quite faithful to what we expect in reality since it would coincide with many rumors that circulate on the network. The concept also highlights other aspects such as 4K resolution, 120 FPS or a feature called “PowerDrop” so that an iPhone 13 can charge the battery of another device.

What do you think about this fantastic iPhone 13 concept? What does the smartphone need to become the perfect phone for you?