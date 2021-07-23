A few days ago we told you all about the MagSafe Battery Pack, the battery that sticks to the iPhone 12. This incredible accessory, which only works with the entire iPhone 12 line, helps you to have a battery reserve -something that seems very Useful-. However, it is a reality that Apple did not give many details about this external battery. How is it made? They didn’t say so, but thanks to the YouTube channel ChargerLab you could see what the MagSafe Battery Pack looks like inside.

The most revealing detail? The MagSafe Battery Pack holds two batteries in one. What positive things does this bring? Mainly that they provide more capacity than just 1,460 mAh (the official capacity of the product said Apple), but this is not the only thing.

They disassemble the entire MagSafe and it is revealed that it has two batteries in one

The first thing to note is that ** this Apple accessory works only with the iPhone 12 range ** and is available in the Apple stores in Spain for 109 euros. This is important to know in case you want to get it and you do not have an iPhone 12.

Now the video from the YouTube channel ChargerLab completely disassembled this laptop battery. In the video you can see how complex it was to carry out the entire disassembly, this lets us know that -like most Apple products- the components are well organized, which guarantees a quality product. Therefore, it is not recommended that you try it at home, as it could damage the MagSafe Battery Pack.

In the presentation of the product – and its box – Apple only revealed the capacity of this 1460mAh battery. However, thanks to this disassembly it was possible to know that inside there are a large coil used to detect the distance between the iPhone and the battery. What’s more, there is another thin coil that acts as an NFC antenna (which is responsible for telling the iPhone which is the connected accessory).

You can also see some metal shields that protect components and improve heat dissipation. Behind all this is a two-cell battery (like the initial image) that looks exactly like the batteries used in iPhones. This is because having two cells combined allows the MagSafe Battery Pack to provide more capacity than just 1,460 mAh.

Is the MagSafe or MagSafe Battery Pack worth having?

At iPadízate we think of the MagSafe as the MagSafe Battery Pack They are essential accessories to optimize the use of your mobile in your daily life. That’s why we gave ourselves the task of explaining 5 reasons why MagSafe is important for the future of Apple devices. Take a look, sure your idea about these will change!