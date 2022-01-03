As many of you will remember, on September 21, 2020, those from Redmond signed a agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks. In this way, for only about 7.5 billion dollars, Microsoft has added to its ranks within Xbox Game Studios some of the most successful creative studios in the industry such as Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.

Although, when we said that the purchase only cost 7.5 billion dollars, it is because the incredible value of the Elder Scrolls, Fallout and DOOM franchises has been revealed, which only between them could be exceeding the cost of the acquisition of ZeniMax Media . Without a doubt, the Redmond people knew what they were doing, since for them it was not just any purchase, far from it.

This is how Phil Spencer proposed to Microsoft the purchase of Bethesda

As revealed by the Twitter user @ bogorad222, only the Elder Scrolls, Fallout and DOOM intellectual properties, including a value of more than $ 7 billion, which in part makes the purchase of Bethesda there come out cheap, after such stratospheric figures in just three franchises.

Finally, we remind you that Phil Spencer has already confirmed that the Bethesda games will be exclusive to platforms with Xbox Game Pass, which are Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. We give you clear examples such as Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6, which will be exclusive to Xbox and will arrive on the same day of departure on Game Pass.