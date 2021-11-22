This is the incredible remake of Final Fantasy IX made by fans to animate Square Enix

The Final Fantasy franchise is having great moments in recent months. Square Enix is ​​currently working on countless titles and remastering of its classics, and recently a leak pointed out that Final Fantasy could have a new game on the way. However, there are games that seem to have been forgotten by the company, such as Final Fantasy IX, and that is why This group of fans have put to work to bring back the classic title with a spectacular graphic section.

The project, which is being developed under the title of Memoria Project, is in charge of a team that currently has 28 people among its ranks. However, in January 2020 this group started with two very passionate people with the idea of ​​reviving the classic Final Fantasy IX in a modern version. However, Memoria Project would be a non-playable remake from Final Fantasy IX.

The premise of the project is to motivate Square Enix

During an interview with Gematsu, Dan Eder, Chief and Artist of Memoria Project, told us that the team’s intention was not to create a playable Final Fantasy IX title, but to show what a AAA remake of Final Fantasy IX might look like and thus motivate Square Enix to follow the trail left by the small studio. For this reason and for reasons of intellectual property, Memoria Project will remain as a non-playable remake that will be seen in different trailers of different durations.

Final Fantasy IX was originally released for the PlayStation in 2000. A while ago we saw its arrival in the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, platforms you can play it on today. Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is the most recent title in the series, and it’s available for iOS and Android now. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy XVI is already nearing its final phase of development.