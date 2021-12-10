The Elden Ring launch each time you feel a little closer, especially after having been able to enjoy your beta, which we have been able to analyze in detail here, in SomosXbox. Without a doubt, FromSoftware has provided us with a wonderful work, since Elden Ring fuses the gameplay of Dark Souls with a more than explorable open world in the company of new features. But now, beyond the different gameplays and comparisons that we have seen in recent weeks, during The Game Awards 2021 we have been able to enjoy an incredible new trailer for Elden Ring.

The ambitious project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin will hit all platforms on February 25, 2022 on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, as well as PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5. Now, without further ado, come and enjoy the spectacular and new trailer for Elden Ring, which has shown us a phenomenal artistic section and a most impressive enemy.

The Elden Ring cinematic trailer dives deep into the world and lore in which the game is set, an area in which FromSoftware games have always excelled. It has also shed more light on the history of The Lands Between. We remind you that Elden Ring will come to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S as well as PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5, enjoying the Smart Deliery function on the new Microsoft consoles on February 25, 2022.