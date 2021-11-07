Red Dead Redemption 2 was a success, but unlike the first installment, in this last title we have not been able to enjoy the Undead nightmare, a completely new campaign that launched Rockstar games in the first Red Dead Redemption, where from the hand of John Marston, we had to find a cure for a terrible plague of zombies that spread throughout the Wild West. Although, many fans have been asking for a second part of this zombie campaign, therefore, Several modders have created an amazing Undead Nightmare 2 mod for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Undead Nightmare 2 mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 can be downloaded via Nexus Mods. When you download it, the zombies will be devastating the cities and forests of the Wild West, until we arrive and finish them off. In this mod we will see the inhabitants shooting at the zombies from their boarded up houses. In addition, new meteorological and musical effects have been added, thus giving a perfect atmosphere. If you want to see the mod in action, Quarantine Gamer He shows it to you in the following video.

fans are still hopeful, especially after clues were found in Red Dead Online about Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare 2 or at least the zombie addition in Red Dead Online a few weeks ago. But while that happens or not, the Red Dead Redemption 2 Undead Nightmare mod is a very good option.