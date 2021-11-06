The Halo Infinite launch It is fast approaching, so while we look forward to December 8, 2021, from SomosXbox we bring you interesting information about the new 343 Industries title. Although, a few hours ago, the well-known MondoXbox has shared via Twitter the Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition, which has been recently announced by Walmart and is limited to 10,000 units. As we write the story, the collector’s edition is currently out of stock.
Because there has been no official announcement from 343 Industries regarding this Collector’s Edition of Halo InfiniteIt is not clear when fans can expect more stock or if this edition will even reach other countries. Many people are already looking forward to this spectacular edition being released worldwide, which brings all this content.
This is the incredible collector’s edition of Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition «Xbox Series X and Xbox One
- SteelBook case with full set
- Set of 5 patches
- Plasma Gun Replica Bottle Opener
- Illuminated Collectible Energy Sword
- USNC lanyard set and ID wallet
- Art print
- Art book
- Pre-order Bonus: Pre-order Halo Infinite to receive the Zeta Sky Armor skin, as well as your chosen emblem and nameplate, and the exclusive MK50 Sidekick.
- The Steelbook Edition ® of Halo Infinite for Collectors celebrates the return of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises in a limited-edition collectible metal box.