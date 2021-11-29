To this day, practically no one is surprised that the present of the automotive industry, but especially the future, passes through electric mobility. The main vehicle manufacturers are carrying out a strategy for the coming years based on the progressive transformation of their combustion vehicles to electric, that makes a world much more sustainable. Kia, for example, announced a few months ago that before 2026 it will have 11 100 percent electric vehicles in its catalog. One of the first is at the same time one of those that has attracted the most attention for its design, performance and an incredible battery. The Kia EV6, the first crossover electric company, is called to mark a before and after within current electric mobility.

Until not long ago, when we talked about electric cars, the most important aspect was their autonomy. Within cities, its use is more consensual, allowing access to the downtown area or not having to pay to park on the street. However, when it came to taking a long road trip, the first skeptics appeared who claimed that it was necessary to constantly stop to recharge the battery.

Nothing is further from reality. Today, in 2021, We can already see very interesting bets on vehicles with autonomies greater than 500 kilometers, such as the Kia EV6 that even reaches 528 kilometers in the Air finish with the extended battery. Passed the handicap of autonomy, users are now starting to look for other things in an electric vehicle, such as a beautiful design or the use of spaces inside.

Things to keep in mind about the Kia EV6

The first thing to keep in mind is that the Kia EV6 is not a modification of a traditional combustion car. It has been designed from the ground up using its Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that it shares with Hyundai. This means that the vehicle has been designed and conceived from the beginning to be electric with which improvements can be achieved such as a better distribution of the battery, that helps to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle, or that makes the interior of the car larger. without excessively increasing your measurements. To get an idea, between axle and axle, the Kia EV6 is 2.9 meters long.

Kia is marketing its first 100 percent electric crossover in different versions: Air, GT-line and GT. In addition, it offers the user to choose the type of battery, a standard 58 kWh and another long range of 77.4 kWh. Additionally, they will be able to choose between rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with two electric motors pushing each axis and capable of reaching a power of 585 hp, as is the case with the GT version. This sportier version is also capable of going from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds. Something incredible considering the dimensions of the vehicle.

In Hypertextual we have been able to test the Kia EV6 and we have done an autonomy test with the version that incorporates the battery long range and we were pleasantly surprised by its consumption. We leave you the video below.

Fast charging and capable of supplying power even to a home

With a battery of these characteristics, it is easy to think that the charging processes can be much superior to those of other electric vehicles. Nothing of that. Kia has taken into account every detail and has incorporated a fast charging system capable of reaching 800V (in compatible chargers). This means that the corresponding to 100 kilometers of autonomy can be charged in less than 4.5 minutes. Or, according to official Kia data, go from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes. Twice as fast as competitive SUVs and similar vehicles.

The Kia EV6’s battery is so powerful that Kia wanted to give it more utilities, in addition to autonomy on the road. The Vehicle to load (V2L) is a function that allows the car to be used as a charging station. But not only to charge small equipment or household appliances, if for example we are in a campsite or in a place without access to network outlets, but it is also capable of supplying energy to a domestic installation. The charger itself that includes the car has a socket for plugs.

As a practical example, during the European presentation of the Kia EV6 in Marbella, the car itself was able to supply enough power for the DJ and the speaker system that could be heard all over the beach.

Kia’s commitment doesn’t just translate into electric car manufacturing. Its Go Electric proposal offers a series of advantages to all users of their electric vehicles, such as the exchange guarantee in case of having a mishap with our car, help for the installation of a charging point in our home or office, free maintenance or those already known to spare for all seven years warranty.

If you are thinking of making the jump to an electric vehicle, few cars offer the same as the Kia EV6.