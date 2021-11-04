From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki, current president of the studio, are well known in the video game industry in recent years. The Japanese studio has not only managed to offer titles of astonishing quality, but has also managed to give them an identity of their own, turning their games into practically a new genre.

After the success achieved with the Dark Souls franchise, the Japanese studio decided to go for a different setting with Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, also garnering the praise of specialized critics and the public. However, with their new job the studio has decided to return to the appearance seen in the franchise that led them to fame, and today We have seen a new 15 minute long Elden Ring gameplay.

This is the impressive gameplay of Elden Ring

The Japanese studio, through the game’s social networks, announced yesterday that today we would have available a new Elden Ring gameplay, and this has happened just a few minutes ago, which has allowed us to take a more in-depth look at what the new installment of From Software will be like.

We tell you how to sign up for the Elden Ring beta

Unlike previously seen in the studio’s titles, Elden Ring has opted more for an open world experience, as we have known for several months now. In addition, it is important to note that the story of the title will have an important weight in the experience, since it has George RR Martin as the main scriptwriter of the title.

Elden Ring will hit the market on February 25, 2022, after confirming the delay of its release date a few weeks ago, and it will do so for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC.