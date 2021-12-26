In recent years, the game market has received countless remakes of games that hit the market years ago, such as the remarkable work done by Capcom with Resident Evil 2 Remake or the recent NieR Replicant, although to a much lesser extent than the title of the Japanese study.

However, lately it is becoming fashionable to make demakes of current games, giving them a look similar to that of past generations. Now, a user has performed a spectacular demake of Bioshock Infinite for what would be a supposed version of SNES.

This is the impressive demake of Bioshock Infinite for SNES

The work done by Bioshock Infinite demake has been shared by the account of 64bits from youtube, which has other videos of the same style of modern titles. As we can see in the video, the work is not only focused on giving it a pixelated appearance, but has also made a complete change to the title, menus included.

Once the playable part of the game begins, we can see how the title has been completely adapted to an aspect that we could see in the old Nintendo console, reminding us of classic graphic adventures of the time, both for the composition of the image and for the the way the dialogs appear.

Be that as it may, the work done by these people with the Bioshock Infinite demake is fantastic, and it could perfectly have been done by a professional studio of the time.