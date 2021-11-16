Hiram Garcia, producer of Black Adam, does not hide his great liking for Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate and reveals something that proves the above.

DC still in the great dispute to obtain the top of the recognition and fame of the entertainment industry. In the midst of the great boom in superhero cinema, Marvel and the aforementioned company share the top of the box office. Thus, to try to monopolize the competition, they have many projects for next year, including Black adam.

The film will feature ‘The Rock’ in the title role, as well as other actors, such as Noah centineo or Quintessa swindell. In addition, it will be Pierce brosnan in the role of Doctor Fate, who will be the leader of the Justice Society of America.

The character has already been praised by the production. Hiram garcia, executive producer of the project, commented again how satisfied he is with it. This time, he mentioned the props he keeps from each job. For this moment, instead of saving the main antihero’s suit or other object, he has the helmet of the hero played by the one who was once James bond.

“I have some cool Black Adam stuff coming up. I have a really cool Doctor Fate helmet that I’m really excited about. But I have little details of things we’ve done because you can’t help but feel a connection to that. So I have some really funny stuff from when we made Hercules, from, I’m trying to think, something cool from the Fast and Furious universe. Only small pieces that you can decorate to keep memories. But I think right now at the top of my list will probably be some of the Black Adam stuff that is coming. The Doctor Fate helmet I got will be … I’m very proud of that«Mentioned the developer.

Brosnan, along with an upscale cast headed by Dwayne johnson, will debut at the DCEU with Black Adam on July 29, 2022.

Source: Screen rant