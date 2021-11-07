We offer you a series of recommendations so that you keep all your food in the most suitable way possible both in the fridge itself and in the freezer.

In addition to having a good diet, we must make sure that all the food we have purchased is in good condition and that we also keep it well later, and for this we must put it in the fridge or freezer as appropriate, and choose the right temperature so that the food does not spoil or lose some of its faculties.

Although many of the refrigerators already offer us a series of temperature recommendations, each home is a world, and that is why it is convenient to know a series of temperatures and recommendations to keep our refrigerator and freezer in the best possible condition, not only of cleaning, but also in food disposal.

In general terms you could say that the ideal temperature of the refrigerator would be 2 to 4 ° C, as long as the right temperature for the freezer it would have to be around -18 ° C. This may vary depending on the model and also the time of year and the amount of food we have, but without a doubt it is a temperature range that you should take into account.

In addition to the temperature, we must know how to place the food well inside from the fridge and freezer. And it is that there must be enough distance between each of the foods so that the air circulates with total efficiency.

We must also take care that there is no leakage when sealing the door when we close the refrigerator, since the motor could end up breaking down when it is in continuous operation to reach the desired temperature inside.

On the other hand, it would also be recommended that the refrigerator coils be cleaned at least once a year, although depending on the model it would be advisable to read the instructions for use of the refrigerator to avoid using any type of element that could end up damaging the appliance.