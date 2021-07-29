Unique hospital in all of Mexico

As part of the strategy to improve medical processes, the State Workers’ Safety and Services Institute (ISSSTE) has optimized the hemodialysis services considered vital and priority to increase quality survival time for infants, adolescents and adults affected by(ERC).

Since last year, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute worked to raise quality standards internationally in different processes with certification ISO 9001: 2015, which was awarded to the Hemodialysis Center of the General Hospital “Dr. Darío Fernández Fierro ”, the largest of the entire ISSSTE in the country.

The general director of the Institute. Luis Antonio Ramírez, said that it is the first clinical service in a second-level ISSSTE hospital that receives this validation in the quality of your care. Therefore it is a huge achievement achieved thanks to teamwork.

For his part, the director of the General Hospital “Dr. Darío Fernández Fierro ”, Patricio Guerra Ulloa, highlighted that the Hemodialysis area has acquired great importance due to the increase in chronic kidney disease due to its relationship with diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure and obesity.

“We have a very robust service where we provide around 2,400 sessions per month, that is, approximately 600 per week, in seven shifts from Monday to Saturday; Only on Sunday our renal function replacement therapy teams do not work because they are subjected to exhaustive cleaning processes that are carried out on time to provide safe and timely care to the beneficiaries. In addition, it has machines for patients with hepatitis ”.

He stressed that frequently and due to its size, it supports the care of regional hospitals in Mexico City and the National Medical Center (CMN) “20 de Noviembre”, when they are temporarily saturated, in order to guarantee access to therapies. .

In addition, he said, “in our Hemodialysis service, pediatric nephropathic patients are cared for, an area in which we are a national benchmark, so it is a matter of pride that we are close to starting the processes to achieve their valid quality certification. international”.

He specified that a study on the Global Burden of Disease in older adults, carried out in 2015 by the Ministry of Health (SSa), reports that in Mexico CKD ranks third as a cause of premature death after diabetes and ischemic heart disease, with a percentage of 8 percent of life years lost and 0.9 percent of life years with disability. While in the ISSSTE it is currently the sixth cause of hospital morbidity after trauma, obstetric causes, malignant tumors, heart diseases and COVID-19 cases identified.