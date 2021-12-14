The next day 20 will arrive the next chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga, which will continue with the events of the current saga about the most powerful being in Universe 7 and that will have as contenders Granola and Gas fighting to decide who holds this title. Be that as it may, the truth is that the author of the manga, Toyotaro, has recently given an interview in which he has spoken, among other matters, about his favorite combat and transformation technique in the saga.

Nevertheless, the cartoonist has also dedicated a few words to the current saga when determining who it is the most difficult character to draw currently for him, thus giving rise to the fact that the revelation has not surprised many, since it is a character that is full of details.

Elec rises to the position of the character who has the most trouble drawing Toyotaro

In this way, the one who takes this questioned honor is Elec Heata, who is currently the intellectual villain of the Granola arc in Dragon Ball Super. According to the author’s words, the difficulty of drawing this character is due to its physical characteristics, which he is not used to and which have caused him to spend more time, in contrast to Goku and Vegeta who come out more natural in the ink.

All that said, it should be noted that Elec is the villain who pulls the strings in the new arc of Dragon Ball Super, since he is the one who originally planned for Granola, Goku and Vegeta to kill each other, this revelation being the last twist that the saga has had. Thus, we are still far from the end of this saga, so it will be necessary to see how the plot unfolds that has brought back characters like Bardock.

For the rest, it only remains to point out that Dragon Ball is still as alive as ever, thus giving rise to the arrival of the new Dragon Ball Super Superhero movie in a few months, in the same way that fans continue to release their own works, such as a drawing that shows Bra as Super Saiyan.