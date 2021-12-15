More and more athletes and celebrities are encouraged to make a business out of their love of sports. We have seen it with Chris Hemsworth, creating his training app, Centr. In the case of some footballers, like Cristiano Ronaldo or Fernando Torres, we have seen them enter the world of gyms.

And these are the steps that Sergio Ramos has followed since he has announced that he will open a gym in Madrid, which will be released on January 18, 2022. For this it has joined the German chain RSG Group, owners of McFit gyms.

How to choose your gym well

This gym can be found in the Moncloa metro station, specifically, at number 89 Calle Princesa. There we can find a boutique gym, with about ten different types of workouts, as well as a boxing area and, of course, cardio and strength training.

The price of the monthly subscription will be around 100 euros, but if we are very interested in signing up, they have an offer until December 17, with which we can register somewhat cheaper. Ramos’ idea is not to stay alone in this gym, and to make it become a global project, with training centers all over the world.

Images | @Sergio Ramos