The world of gaming has proven to be attractive for hundreds of companies that have started to launch their own proposals. This phenomenon has not been strange to the world of fashion. At least this is reflected in the recent collaboration between Microsoft and Gucci to create an Xbox Series X.

This console, which will be released in a limited collection in terms of quantities, will be released the following week with a price that for many is simply ridiculous.

Xbox Series S / X vs. PS5: Who wins after a year on the market?

This peculiar Xbox will hit the market at a cost of $ 10,000, according to information published from the Gucci website.

With this price, it is clear that the Xbox Gucci is far from being bought by an average user and the truth is that there will be few hands that can play with this peculiar proposal.

And is that in addition to the high price, the collection will only put on sale 100 units of these Xbox Series X luxury.

The high price of the Gucci Xbox means for buyers to acquire a console with the logo of the luxury brand plastered in each corner accompanied by two Gucci-themed Xbox controllers, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (although it is not clear how much time) and a suitcase of the Xbox brand to carry the console.

It is important to mention that this is not the first time that Gucci bets on the world of technology and video games.

A while ago, the brand launched virtual sneakers for VRChat and REblox, adding to a surreal Gucci-themed chess set for the latter platform and a partnership with gaming organization 100 Thieves.

Do you want to be up to date in the world of technology?Subscribe to our YouTube channeland don’t miss the best in gaming, gadgets and geek culture.