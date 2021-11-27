This is the GOTY of 2021 for Phil Spencer, Xbox boss

The year is coming to an end, which means that everyone is putting together their own lists of the games they enjoyed the most in 2021. Of course, Phil Spencer, boss Xbox, could not stay out and already revealed what his GOTY is this year. His answer will surely surprise you.

Spencer was present during the special video of Major Nelson for the 20th anniversary of Xbox, and it was here that he admitted that “probably” his favorite game this year is Psychonauts 2.

“Honestly for me, Psychonauts 2 is probably my game of the year – it’s just a fantastic game … from my point of view, as a Double Fine fan, it’s the best game they’ve released.”

Curiously, Spencer It has a certain history regarding the original title, which would explain why it is such a fan of its sequel:

“Before Psychonauts 2 hit the market I went back to playing the original Psychonauts to relive those moments – I was amazed at how well it held up.”

It is certainly great news to see that Psychonauts 2 is receiving so much praise from someone like Spencer, as it is common for this type of game to get lost among all the others blockbusters that usually go out around those dates.

Here in Atomix we agree that Psychonauts 2 It is definitely one of the best games of the year, and in our written review you can find out why we say this.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, Psychonauts 2 is a great game. The truth is that we are not surprised to see him nominated for The Game Awards 2021, and although it sounds a bit complicated if he does win the award, in the hearts of many this is already GOTY 2021.

Via: Youtube