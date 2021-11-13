As is often the case with all successful works, be they movies, television series or video games, The witcher Netflix will also have its own Funko Pop figures, those little bigheaded figures that manage to capture the essence of characters with very marked features despite the fact that they never have a mouth and their eyes are always two blank black buttons. In this case, it is the turn of television fiction starring Henry Cavill and the aforementioned brand has not only presented all the set of figures that will go on sale in the next few dates, but they also offer you an opportunity to get them completely free of charge.

As you can see in the previous images, it is a total of eight Funko Pop figures among which we find Geralt of Rivia (normal version or version intoxicated by consuming sorcerer potions), to Yennefer from Vengerberg, to Ciri from Cintra to Dandelion and three special editions that will surely only see the light of day in specific stores. These are the Geralt riding on Sardinilla, his faithful horse; that of Yennefer bleeding and throwing flames by his hands; and of Dandelion playing the lute.

What role does Andrzej Sapkowski play in Netflix’s The Witcher series? A producer clarifies it

As we mentioned before, the Funko Twitter account offers the possibility of getting them all for free by responding to this tweet named after the actor who plays Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher. The answer, obviously, is Henry cavillSo if you want to take a chance, you know what to do. In case of not being graceful, which would be the most normal, why are we going to fool ourselves, the figures will go on sale officially in the coming weeks, so you should stay tuned to the usual shops that sell this type of figures to see when to reserve or get them.