This is the full list

Within the health field, knowledge never remains static because everything is constantly updated. Therefore, one of your obligations is to keep abreast of the innovations that appear. Not only is it for you but it is also necessary to offer a quality service to your patients. All this leads to a piece of news of great relevance that you should know. The National Center for Technological Excellence in Health (CENETEC) announced some modifications to its Clinical Practice Guidelines.

What do they work for?

To begin with, it is necessary to point out that these are documents that absolutely all doctors must know. It does not matter if they are doctors with extensive experience or recent graduates. The importance is that they contain the guidelines on how to treat multiple diseases and conditions.

Their main advantages are that they improve the decision making to medical staff by showing specific cases and how to act based on existing scientific evidence.

They are also the greatest tool that doctors have to defend themselves against possible malpractice lawsuits. If you act according to what is indicated in the documents, you will keep yourself protected.

Although on the other hand, its biggest point against is that the recommendations mentioned in each one can be wrong. This is because they are based on generality and not individual cases. Derived from the above is that the scientific evidence can be misleading or misinterpreted. It all depends on the evaluator.

Now, yesterday we informed you that CENETEC made changes to its Clinical Practice Guidelines. Now there is a new one that you can check here. But it should also be added that another 16 were updated. To meet this objective, the most recent scientific evidence was used.

All that were modified

Prevention, diagnosis and management of prenatal and postpartum depression in the first and second levels of care Diagnosis and treatment of diabetes mellitus 2 in the elderly Diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome in pediatric and adult populations at the first and second level of care Prevention, diagnosis and treatment of acute otitis media in children Clinical manifestations for suspected physical abuse in girls, boys and adolescents from birth to 18 years of age for the three levels of health care Diagnosis and treatment of acute ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction Comprehensive rehabilitation of adults after a cerebrovascular event Diagnosis and treatment of type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus in pediatric patients at the three levels of care Interdisciplinary rehabilitation in people aged 18 to 59 years with lower limb amputation Prevention and treatment of herpes zoster in adults Diagnosis and treatment of respiratory distress syndrome in the premature newborn Diagnosis and treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in a population under 18 years of age Prevention and management of postpartum hemorrhage Promotion, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of arterial hypertension in the first level of care Diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Diagnosis and treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection in children under 18 years of age in the first and second levels of care

Finally, if you are interested in knowing the CENETEC master catalog with all the Clinical Practice Guides, you can review it at this link.