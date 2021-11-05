The first breast cancer vaccine has just begun to be tested in people. The news could not please us more, although still is in the first phase of clinical trials. Its goal is to prevent triple negative breast cancer, which is the most aggressive and has the highest mortality rate, although it does not work exactly as what we traditionally understand by vaccine.

The phase I trial is taking place at the Cleveland Clinic medical center in the United States and aims to determine the maximum tolerable dose of the drug in patients found in the first stages of this breast cancer, which does not present any of the three markers that serve to treat other variants (hence its name), and examine the body’s immune response with a view to optimizing it.

How does the breast cancer vaccine work?

As published by Clinical Trials, it would be an adjuvant therapy with an alpha-lactalbumin vaccine, which means that it would increase the body’s immune response. In addition, this vaccine strategy has the potential to be applied to other types of tumors, according to those responsible.





The vaccine focuses on activating the immune system against α-lactalbumin, a specific protein of the lactating breast that disappears from breast tissue after breastfeeding but is found in most triple negative cancers. Acting against this “expired” protein would provide prior immunity against these emerging tumors and would also prevent them from growing further.

Although, “the long-term goal is to determine whether the vaccine can prevent breast cancer before it occursespecially for women who are at increased risk of more aggressive variants, “explained Dr. Vincent Tuohy, researcher in charge of the drug’s development.

In mouse tests, the drug has been shown to have the ability to prevent the appearance of tumors and inhibit growth of the existing ones. All this without ceasing, in addition, to be safe for the body.

What will the breast cancer vaccine trials be like?

The tests began on October 1, and the first part of the study is expected to end in May 2022, fully ending in September of that same year.

The trial involves 24 women who will undergo a cycle of 3 vaccines every two weeks. Thus, the toxicity will be evaluated every 15 days, until day 56 and day 84, although the participants will have a long-term medical follow-up.

The following phases will have as subjects healthy women who have not suffered from cancer but who are at high risk due to having the mutations or due to family history, and who have opted for a bilateral mastectomy as a preventive measure.





Triple negative breast cancer

Triple negative breast cancer occurs in one in 10 cancer cases, but it is the most aggressive tumor with the worst prognosis. The 5-year survival rate is 12% compared to 28% for other types of metastatic breast cancer. In addition, it mainly affects young and premenopausal women.

Photos | Unsplash