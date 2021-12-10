For several weeks, we’ve been receiving live-action content from Halo. First, 343 Industries has repeatedly sponsored the latest installment in the franchise, Halo Infinite, with numerous live-action trailers. In addition, images and teasers of the Halo series have also been shared, which have left many fans of the franchise wanting to see the full trailer.

Finally, while The Game Awards 2021 gala was being held, Paramount shared the first trailer for the Halo series, allowing fans of the Master Chief to see in motion for the first time what could be one of the series of the year for fans of video games.

This is the first trailer of the Halo series

In these first seconds of footage seen in the first trailer of the Halo series, we can see that there is a significant effort to try to offer a product that lives up to what the Microsoft franchise stands for, at least as far as locations are concerned, counting on numerous very varied locations.

We already have the first official image of the Master Chief in the Halo television series

In addition, one of the great doubts that there was about it with this first trailer of the Halo series it was about what the Master Chief’s appearance would look like in motion. Well, the truth is that what was seen in these first minutes seems unbeatable in this sense, being very faithful to what is seen in the games.

The Halo series will come in streaming next year 2022 on a date yet to be determined.