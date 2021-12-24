At present, the world as it was known until before the pandemic caused by Covid – 19, has been transformed, the forced social distancing has generated new “normalities” of which the daily activities and the way of interacting now in more digital, That is why it is not strange to appreciate the opening of the first specialized school in eSports in the world.

If one takes into account that, according to data provided by DFC Intelligence, there are currently just over 3.1 billion active gamers in the world, it is logical that the next step in the matter is specialization through a school that certifies and endorses this new form of location, since it is increasingly common to find gamers who make video games in addition to their form of leisure, their usual work.

However, although in Latin American countries, working actively through video games is still an issue that still does not take on the relevance that already exists in some European and Asian countries, since in countries like Japan there is a new way of working. generated such an impact within society that it is now that it is announced that the Japanese country will be the first to have a basic education school specialized in its Spots.

The first school specialized in eSports

The Esports Koutou Gakuin institute, also known as Esport High School, will be the first institution to teach video games, which will begin to teach classes in April of next year, the month in which Japanese secondary schools also begin their education cycles. teaching.

The academic institution specialized in video games will be of secondary education, which will be located within the Shibuya district of Tokyo, it is also worth mentioning that it will have the support of the NTT telecommunications academy, as well as the support of the Tokyo professional video game team. Verdy Esports.

In the same way, it has been announced that within the Esport High School website, it is possible to observe the institute’s facilities, as well as the study plan, in addition to the equipment that the students will have, it is worth mentioning that it has been given to know that the subjects to be taught will be strictly related to the universe of video games; however, it is unknown which video games will be used during the curriculum.

Although the video game titles to be taught are unknown, it was announced that these are within the most popular genres such as: first-person shooters, MOBA, Batlla Royal, open world, among others. To carry out this innovative proposal, the institute indicates that it has at least 40 computers, which are equipped and specifically designed to play video games.

Among the components that are included in the computers to be used during the course, it is possible to find Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, as well as state-of-the-art monitors and technology, as well as custom work tables. teachers will be professional players, as well as relevant characters within the gaming industry.

