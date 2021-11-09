Cobionix, a company formed by a pair of former mechanical engineering students from the University of Waterloo. They have created a versatile robotic platform called Cobi that has performed the first autonomous robotic intramuscular injection. In other words, it is the first robot capable of administering vaccines without needles.

Needle-free robot: It is a process that will require continuous data collection and training

The project marks a significant milestone in the eventual adoption of autonomous robots within a healthcare sector that is plagued by labor shortages.

“When it comes to autonomous robots, you don’t start with brain surgery,” said co-founder and CEO Tim Lasswell. “It starts with simpler tasks like disinfection. Now we are moving to some medical procedures with intramuscular injection, and then it can move to more advanced procedures. “

It’s a process that will require ongoing data collection and training, he said. But it will also require training the general public to feel comfortable moving away from human interaction in these spaces.

One of the main bottlenecks in the system was humans who kept injecting humans

Lasswell, along with co-founder and chief technology officer, Nima Zamani, made the decision to start an autonomous robotics company just before the COVID-19 pandemic attack.

Seeing all these new solutions hit the market for logistics, cold storage and vaccine tracking. The couple recognized that one of the main bottlenecks in the system was humans who kept injecting humans.

How is it built?

It is built with all the sensors necessary to communicate with humans. Along with a long list of safety mechanisms to ensure that the robot’s brain and body can safely complete a variety of different tasks.

In addition, it uses LIDAR sensors and artificial intelligence position tracking to identify the body and then, using 360-degree depth perception. Guide the needleless “hand” to the proper position on the person’s arm to administer the medication.

Using vials that are designed to be dispensed after use, Cobi can inject patients without the help of a healthcare professional and without the use of a needle.

For the user, it feels like a pinch.

While there is a clear need within the current pandemic space, the company sees an enduring need in developing countries where mobile vaccination units could more easily travel without the demands of large groups.

With a platform that is now fully capable of managing injections, the company will now embark on the next stages of the project, which will include fundraising and obtaining the necessary license approvals.

“Over the next five to ten years, we will see many more robots in our daily lives,” Zamani said. “This is just the beginning.”

