With the advent of digitization, the industry of retail It is undergoing a profound transformation, thanks to the addition of new technologies that improve interaction with the consumer. For this reason, the French giant Carrefour signed a strategic alliance with Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Meta.

The new relationship will be implemented in the nine countries that make up the group: France, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, Belgium, Taiwan, Argentina and Brazil, and will cover various aspects ranging from internal communication and customer experience to advertising. digital, local communicated and social commerce.

It will also include multiple platforms and services such as Meta, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Workplace.

Carrefour growth

ANDl retailer Based in France, Carrefour had its highest revenues in 2017 with net income of 80,000 million euros and from then on it entered a decreasing trend that culminated in 2020, the year in which it reported a turnover of approximately 70,720 million euros.

His highest crisis, like that of all retailers, It was with the entry of the pandemic, in 2019 and 2020, they had sales that amounted to 95.1 billion US dollars in this last year.

For this year, Carrefour’s net sales were projected to increase from 2021 and ultimately reach US $ 115 billion by 2026.

The company preceded by Alexandre Bomapard will work with Meta will personalize its customer experience through Meta platforms and will allow store managers to access local communication tools to accelerate digital marketing and to digitize the promotion they will occupy WhatsApp Business API.

And to improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, the two companies will develop a joint campaign measurement and localization offer within Carrefour Links.

Inside the company, Meta with its virtual reality will be explored to create employee training and will deploy the Workplace for its 320 employees.

Since the news that Meta discussed opening retail stores, possibly spanning the world, in order to explain the metaverse, make its hardware products public, and share the experience.

Carrefour’s marketing strategy represents an advance in social media and technology, making a strong foray into the real world. For him retailer This decision implies the arrival of a potential audience of 3,500 million users.

Regarding the industry, the incorporation of digital innovations brings renewed airs for the modern channel, since despite the boom in digital commerce, customers continue to favor the fact of being able, looking, touching, smelling and tasting what they want to buy, experiences that they cannot achieve through a screen.

InStoreView in your text “Trends 2020: Technological innovations for retail”, Technologies such as augmented reality, immediate dispatch, visual search and social shopping, also facilitate the action of Big Data in the industry, which contributes to improving logistics aspects and personalization in the service to consumers, which results in an increase in sales.

One of the trends that changed retail in recent years were immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and reality (VR), they are no longer a futuristic fantasy to become a powerful present that is transforming the retail industry

According to Gartner estimates, 100 million consumers will take advantage of the capabilities of AR to make online and retail purchases in 2020.

