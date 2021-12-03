There are not many days left for Xiaomi to present the new Xiaomi 12 in society, a device about which we already know some relevant information as it will be one of the first phones in the world to mount the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, or even that it will be the first phone of the brand to equip the new MIUI 13 customization layer.

Now, and thanks to several leaks from China, we have already been able to see the first render of the possible final design that this smartphone will adopt, where we can see that the Chinese firm would have decided to be somewhat conservative with an aesthetic very similar to the latest releases such as the Xiaomi 11T family.

More compact size and a camera module led by a 50 MP main sensor

In these first images shared from China, we can see a device that would not stand out far from it for a too deep redesign, beyond a relocation of the elements and, surprisingly, for a somewhat more compact body size with respect to what we have in the current Xiaomi Mi 11, which would confirm the rumors that suggest that your screen will be 6.67 inches.





In its front part we see how the panel has been pushed closer to the edge, thus achieving a better use in relation to the screen-to-body, in addition to the fact that the selfie camera has been located in the upper central area very much in the style of other equipment of the Asian firm such as the LITTLE F3, also eliminating that annoying black border that unnecessarily subtracted viewing area.

For its rear part, how could it be otherwise, the camera module is the main protagonist with a total of up to three sensors among which we would have a 50 MP main sensor, camera with ultra wide angle lens and another with macro lens.





Of course, This image is far from confirmed by Xiaomi itself, so we must be cautious and take this as a mere filtration in the absence of the device being presented in a definitive way, something that, apparently, It will take place before the end of the current year 2021.

Source | Abhishek Yadav