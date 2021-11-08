This is the first pay per speed electric motorcycle

The manufacturer of electric motorcycles Zero Motorcycles revealed that its next model will have in-app payments to expand its features.

The company already has Cypher III + an app with which the owner of one of his motorcycles can configure the power, speed, braking regeneration and other options. However, the bet is that the application has the Pay-Per function to give the vehicle extra functions.

Pay Per Speed?

The business model Pay-per it is something seen since the nineties on television with sporting events, channels and movies (PPV for its acronym in English). After these transactions were migrated to the era of smartphones where we can pay to obtain certain extra elements, an example is the skins in some video games, removing watermarks in some apps or even unlocking extra functions.

Now this “pay for” is carried over to the world of electric mobility and will give us certain product enhancements without the need to purchase a new one as it is all based on software updates that will improve performance.

Site image

And what can I improve my electric motorcycle?

Among the upgrades that have been planned for the new SR 2022 are optimizing the motorcycle’s load by 10% for 195USD (approximately 4,000 Mexican pesos), adding the Parking Mode for the same price or extending the range of autonomy by 20% for 2,195 USD (approximately 45,000 pesos). This will seem strange or advantageous to many, since, as in some apps, the electric motorcycle can bring these settings by default in the code, however, you will have to pay to unlock them.

Site screenshot

Would you buy this upgradeable electric motorcycle? What do you think of the payments within the apps to unlock features that perhaps they could give us from the beginning? Share your point of view in the comments of our networks.