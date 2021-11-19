In a quest to increase protection options, Mexico is already assured of having the first oral vaccine against Covid-19. But now one of the drawbacks is time because it is a project in development that requires at least 12 months. Either way, with this you will be able to access other options. In addition, it is also designed for people who for different reasons cannot receive needles.

Protection options increase

In this case we refer to Oravax and thanks to the alliance of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Genomma Lab Internacional It can be marketed in our country. While the plan also includes other Latin American countries.

Regarding its development, it is currently in phase 1 of clinical trials in laboratories located in South Africa. Although it is trusted that it will advance in each of the tests necessary to demonstrate its effectiveness. If so, it would be until early 2023 when the oral vaccine against Covid-19 could be available to Mexicans.

How does it work?

Because it is in an early stage, its efficacy is not yet known, although it is expected to be similar to the immunizations already available. About how it works, it consists of a pill that contains three specific proteins that resemble various components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including some proteins that are less susceptible to mutation.

While its creators affirm that it is intended to be ingested independently to avoid serious illness or as a complement to injected vaccines. About this second option, it would work as a booster dose. What is not mentioned are the biologicals with which it would be compatible because it has not yet been defined. Sufficient testing is required to determine the options with which it can be combined.

For its part, the alliance of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Genomma Lab not only contemplates bringing the oral vaccine against Covid-19 to Mexico, but also making it here. For this reason, possible options for plants in which the process could be carried out are also analyzed. In addition, all the requirements indicated by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for this purpose must also be met.

But although it is a long-term project so far, it is the only oral vaccine against Covid-19 that has shown interest in reaching Mexico.