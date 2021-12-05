It is distributed what is the first real and official image of the new Moto Edge X30, the first device under the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

As usual every year, there is a technological race to find out which is the first mobile phone to wear a new processor, this time the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and apparently we already have a winner in the form of the new one. Moto Edge X30 which is about to be announced in Chinese territory.

However, it is already known that the Moto Edge X30 will be presented on December 9 in China and is expected to be the world’s first smart device to be powered by Qualcomm’s new chip, ahead of Xiaomi.

Now the east general manager of Lenovo in China, Chen jin, has shared what is the first image of a real situation to show what the new Moto Edge X30 looks like, also confirming some of the key features of the device’s screen.

The company has thus confirmed that the Moto Edge X30’s screen will output a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors and HDR 10+.

As can be seen in the image provided, the device has a perforated screen with very narrow bezels, noting that the upper and lower bezels are practically symmetrical.

One of the previous rumors had indicated that the terminal would have a 6.67-inch OLED screen at FullHD + resolution.

In previous information, it had been announced that the device would have a 60 Mpx camera to take selfies, and with regard to the rear camera configuration it would include a 50 Mpx main sensor with optical image stabilization.

In any case, the technical star is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, in a device that will presumably be sold with 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. It will carry Android 11 and a 5000 mAh battery that will support 68 W fast charging.

Also the terminal would arrive with an IP52-rated chassis, on-screen fingerprint scanner, a key dedicated to the Google assistant and will be launched on the global market in January, presumably with the name Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.