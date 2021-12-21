This is the first Mexican sports retail that bets on NFTs

These days, NFTs are pushing the digital frontier. Data from Human Connections Media say that in 2020 alone, the market value amounted to $ 338 million and had an increase of 138.8 percent over the previous year. As the market grew exponentially, more and more brands are joining the trend to reach a group of specialized consumers and potential collectors. With knowledge of the technological scenario, Martí joins the trend and becomes the first retail Mexican sports car to do so.

Today, fashion, art and entertainment are the stuff to use NFT as people looking to the digital world for unique property experiences and buying celebrity art, cards, collectibles and digital lands as future investments.

NFTs and their market value

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs are unique and non-transferable digital goods that are stored in blockchain technology. Previously, they were used in the art market to demonstrate the authenticity of digital works, because despite the fact that these were reproduced or shared infinitely many times on the network; The NFT is unique.

“They are an asset or unique piece in the world, as well as a work of art by Miguel Ángel, Andy Warhol or Picasso, but unlike those great works, NFTs only live in the digital world and you can acquire them with cryptocurrencies through auctions, some purchase or by transfer ”, says Martí México.

However, brands have discovered novel uses for NFT, such as domain names, virtual worlds, decentralized finance (DeFi), museum of crypto art, and NFT for physical collectors.

In this sense, the projects have a future both in art, sports, metaverse, and others, because according to Statista data, as of July 15, 2021, the added value of sales during 30 days amounted to approximately 31.5 million .

Brands retail sports bet on the NFT

In recent days the launch of the Adidas metatarsal was announced in which the acquisition of NFT pieces will be a common denominator.

To enhance the shopping experience, Adidas NFTs will become gateways for special real product launches.

So far what is known about the NFTs available in the Adidas metaverse is that they are virtual cards characterized by having the Bored Are Yatch Club apes, which will cost 0.2 Ethereum and will be limited to 30 thousand.

To follow in the footsteps of the international company, Martí announced the first SNT ONE NFT collection and with that, it became the first Mexican retailer to enter the game in the metaverse.

Like Adidas, Martí seeks to promote sport from the virtual world, and also to improve the customer’s shopping experience.

