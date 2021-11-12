Some countries are interested in air mobility within their big cities to decongest traffic. And in South Korea they have just taken a giant step with a historic milestone.

There are cities, like Los Angeles, where traffic jams are hellish. More than 30 km of retentions, up to 3 hours to enter the city … and so on every day.

For this reason, it is normal for many celebrities, businessmen and athletes to travel by helicopter through these cities, since this way they earn hundreds of hours a month. The point is that flying private helicopters is expensive, very expensive. And that’s where the flying taxis come in.

Volocopter is a German aerotaxis company that has been working for years to take the definitive step that turns this activity into something more than prototypes.

And they are on the right track, since the company has just completed its first crewed flight in South Korea. The pilot test has been done with the Volocopter 2X aircraft and it had, for the first time, a real crew.

The aim of this demonstration is to convince the authorities and the public that the take-off of a commercial air taxi service within a few years is a real thing.

This latest excursion of the Volocopter follows a long line of test flights by the German team, which includes crewed sailings in Singapore Bay in 2019 and in the United States earlier this year.

The flight took place Thursday at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul and the Volocopter 2X it reached an altitude of 50 m, covered a distance of about 3 km and reached a maximum speed of 45 km / h.

The five-minute flight was part of an event organized by the Ministry of Territory, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) of South Korea, called Open the urban sky, with which the country aims to be at the forefront of the sector of flying taxis.

Volocopter established an office in Singapore as early as 2018 before its public test flight the following year, and also has partnered with ride-sharing company Grab to conduct a feasibility study on high-potential routes between megacities in Southeast Asia.

It is scheduled to fly another test flight at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport as part of the Korea K-UAM conference on November 16.