Crochet is so fashionable that stores like Oysho have included starter kits in their product catalog and we have passed a summer in which crochet garments were the protagonists .

It is not only that knitting is an opportunity with which we can create our own garments by following one of the trends of the moment , the thing is It is a relaxing, stimulating hobby and according to those who have already tried it, highly addictive.

We can affirm without fear of being wrong that crochet garments are mainstream and knitting, more. So much that it already exists a crochet vending machine that have been launched in the barbershop Elements of Grooming in philadelphia , USA.

A vending machine for crochet products

As if it were a vending machine for sandwiches or water bottles, this peculiar machine sells balls of different colors so that, whatever time it is, you will not be left without them.

The project has been launched by Emani Outterbridge, a young woman who has been weaving since she was 12 years old and who has already designed pieces used by celebrities such as Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion. At 24 she has already created a company related to crochet and the world of knitting, called Emani Milan .

The balls he sells are his own designs of the young woman that include leopard print threads or neon colors, ideal for the daring looks proposed by the designer. Crochet swimsuits and bikinis , shorts, crop tops and wild and daring garments that she knits herself.

Now the question is whether in Spain we will echo these machines and we can see one of them for example, in the heart of the Malasaña neighborhood . A fun way to give even more visibility to a hobby to which, thanks to the quarantine, even more people have signed up.