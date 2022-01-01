SEGA also knows how to make the fastest PCs in the world, albeit on four wheels.

When buying a computer we always observe certain characteristics such as the processor, the amount of memory and even the presence or absence of an operating system, and when you imagine the fastest computer in the world you wouldn’t expect its performance to be measured in kilometers per hour, as just happened.

So this collaboration between Sega and ASRock alongside G-Force and Masami Hirosaka, and to celebrate the Steam Winter Sale, has surprised everyone with the fastest computer in the world, and we are not referring to its processor, but to the top speed it can achieve on a race track, and this is not a joke.

This is a promotion in which different users can participate by following the official tweet, also doing RT and commenting on it, some winners that will be announced around January 5, but only for residents of Japan.

【セ ガ の Steam ホ リ デ イ セ ー ル 記念】 最 速 ゲ ー ミ ン グ PC を, セ ガ が 本 気 で 創 っ て み ま し た! … な ん と こ の PC 最高 時速 100km で … 走 る !! フ ォ ロ ー & こ の ツ イ ー ト を RT! 抽選 で セ ガ 最 速 PC & Steam ソ フ ト を プ レ ゼ ン ト！ ↓ 詳細 ↓https://t.co/Ze1wnmBpuS# セ ガ 世界 最 速 PC # セ ガ ア ト ラ ス Steam セ ー ル pic.twitter.com/LaBeCk5q9U – セ ガ 公式 ア カ ウ ン ト 🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) December 27, 2021

Be that as it may, it is a computer mounted on a radio control and spares no expense. However, this computer on four wheels has a Intel Core i9-12900K processor housed on an ASRock Z690M Mini-ITX board, along with other features like 32GB dual channel RAM and a 2TB SSD hard drive.

These are its characteristics:

They could not miss the relevant SEGA titles included in the PC that is capable of reaching 100 km / h, yes, on a racing circuit. And is that SEGA knows how to do much more than games for consoles or recreational.

Although the design is not very aerodynamic, possibly to protect the computer against any type of rollover, the truth is that we are in a rather curious promotion but not suitable for use on conventional roads.