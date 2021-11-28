I have to admit that since I discovered the Bioline Jatò brand I have found true treasures of cosmetics and, among them, is the line Primaluce Exfo & White that I am delighted. And it is that it is an innovative proposal that, according to what the brand tells us, has proven clinical efficacy, to get the skin to appear completely renewed.

Like most of you, I have a very stressful life, where time is not something that I have to spare, a totally accelerated rhythm of life that, as we well know, ends up taking its toll on our skin. That added to the passage of time, spots that appear from exposure to the sun and others, makes the damage become more and more visible.

For this reason, including in my beauty routines products that help to illuminate the skin, at the same time that they treat imperfections and attack the expression lines, is a good idea.





In this way, when I got my hands on this new line of Bioline Jatò, to which they have called Primaluce Exfo & White, I knew I had to try it since it is a advanced bet that combines epidermal renewal with treatments to correct skin dyschromia, guaranteeing the maximum efficacy and high tolerability. Let sensitive skin (among which I include myself) can be calm with this line.

And it is that the main ingredients that we find in their products are Alpha-Hydroxy Acids (AHA) and Polyhydroxy Acids (PHA), which as we well know, are aimed at renewing the skin and making it look more uniform, smoother and more beautiful.

It should be noted that, in addition to the most classic products, it has some interesting products that are some Boosters with natural functional complexes that amplify the renewing, illuminating and lightening action of cosmetic formulations without altering their delicate nature, favoring the skin’s barrier function. All this without forgetting the cabin treatments, of which we have already spoken to you on occasion.





There are two products that I have been able to test from this line. On the one hand the Nourishing Renewing Cream which is perfect for both day and night use containing several complexes patented by Bioline Jatò, the result of research and development of a line that offers remarkable results. Thus, among the ingredients we find Japanese Cedar that helps epidermal renewal promoting the restoration of the skin barrier, Sweet Almond oil, Shea Butter, Mimosa and vitamins C that performs an exfoliating and antioxidant action and vitamin E.

It is a rich cream, very moisturizing and nourishing, Those that dry skins like mine appreciate because they make them feel good immediately, absorbing instantly and leaving the skin super soft, in addition to knowing that renews the epidermis, helping to restore the skin barrier and improve skin health.

It is especially indicated (and only by looking at the ingredients we can already see it) to get a more even, nourished and silky skin and, little by little, the results are being seen. The smoothness is instantaneous, but the uniformity over time, it shows.

Its price is 89 euros and is available in specialized aesthetic centers.





On the other hand, we have a very interesting product since it is not only a eye contour, but also lip contour. Contains a powerful illuminating complex for fragile areas around the eyes and lips so that nourishes, hydrates and enhances the elasticity and smoothness of the skin.

It is a product that aims to reduce the visibility of puffy eyes and dark circles, giving brightness and freshness to the eyes, attenuating expression lines and improving skin tone thanks to Rice and Soy Peptides, Oat extract , Jojoba oil and Shea butter among other ingredients. It also contains among its assets the superoxide dismutase which has a fundamental role as a super antioxidant, as well as a catalyst for free radicals.

It’s an outline super nice to use, one of those that hydrate intensely but without being heavy. Now in winter, my skin needs intensely nourishing products because it dehydrates me a lot.

Furthermore, the fact of being able apply it on the lips It also helps to blur the classic barcode that is generated in the area and, therefore, becomes a great ally in the fight against aging.

As for its price, it is 72 euros and, really, it seems to me a product that is worth it.

I said, again, I have been able to discover two great products from Italy that, without a doubt, have found their way through the front door in my daily toiletry bag.

