Year after year, critics and foodies dropped their predictions that Lera deserved a Michelin star. A speech that has been repeated for more than a decade, honoring with the approval of the public a house where hunting is the backbone.





Commanding, Luis Alberto Lera, that this small rural inn has evolved towards an authentically gastronomic restaurant, an obligatory stop for lovers of hunting cuisine. Castroverde de Campos, in the Zamora region of Tierra de Campos, thus becomes an essential for the spoon, pigeon and hunting between autumn and winter.

Over time, Luis Alberto Lera himself has evolved next to the kitchen of his mother, Minica Collantes, the alma mater -literal- of this restaurant where legumes, proximity, Castilla and pickle have been embroidered for decades.

A Michelin award for emptied Spain

Mutated to Lera from the old name of Mesón de los Labradores, surely to this noble house he has lacked connecting with a guide that has also changed its modus operandi, also valuing rural performance.

It is also understood that Lera has entered the French publication twice, also achieving the Green Star, that rewards and gives value to gastronomic projects where sustainability is a fundamental pillar.

These are good times for fashion – hopefully it stays – of the kilometer 0, of the concept of Emptied Spain and, to be honest, for a company whose main activity is the sale of tires.

Focus on gastronomic openings and triumphs In restaurants that can be easily reached by train or plane, it also undermines, or contributes a certain discredit, to a guide where the tire and the rubber are the ones that pull the car.

Nor is it surprising that in a year like 2021 we have seen, with the exception of Valencia, a Michelin Guide more aware of the suburbs and suburbs. Lera is an example, but so are Nublo (in Haro), Coto de Quevedo (Torre de Juan Abad, Ciudad Real), Versatile (Zarza de Granadilla, Cáceres), Atalaya (Alcossebre, Castellón), Ayalga (Ribadesella, Asturias) or Garena (Dima, Vizcaya).

Of the 33 winners, only three have been in Madrid (Smoked Room, with two stars, and Quimbaya and Deesa, both with one), one in Barcelona (Atempo), one in Seville (Cañabota) and the three stars of the city of Valencia (Fierro, Kaido Sushi Bar and Lienzo).

Of the 33 awarded restaurants, there are only three in Madrid, one in all of Catalonia and one in Guipúzcoa, traditionally powerful fiefdoms of the guide.

Opening the city fan, We can mention the two stars of the San Sebastian Amelia and the other pair of medals for Iván Cerdeño in the Toledo Cigarral del Ángel. They are joined outside the big cities other examples such as El Serbal and La Casona del Judío from Santander, Auga e Sal from Compostela, Ment by Óscar Calleja from Salamanca, Nintai from Marbella, or Zaranda from Palma.

Michelin decentralizes and it also demoralizes the capital’s cook with the pretense of joining the guide. There are many names that always remain in that inkwell and that, by merit, could enter, which also makes some chefs doubt whether a recognition could, in theory, be more accessible when leaving the big city.

The Valencian Community is crowned, with six restaurants, while Andalusia only lights two new stars.

What is certain is that Lera, who also includes rural accommodation, remains faithful to an aesthetic and a way of understanding the kitchen from proximity, from the root and from the environment, to the one who puts on the table, and who has made of lentils, chickpeas, legumes, lambs and pigeons a good part of his tasty flag.

Fortunately, already dazzled the general public and now also open the ban on official Michelin, Lera’s example can serve as an incentive for more cooks and restaurateurs to dare to verify that towns, even with barely 800 inhabitants, can be on a map that attracts thousands of travelers.

The bad news is that the star arrives at an especially crude moment for Luis Alberto Lera. Cecilio Lera, father of the chef and founder of the restaurant, In addition to the mayor of Castroverde de Campos since 1979, he is in unconditional prison for a alleged crime of inducing the prostitution of minors, as reported Zamora’s Opinion.

A ballast for a sweet moment, which contrasts with the journey that Cecilio, eternal socialist ruler of the town, dotted in the past by complaints of gender violence that led to the divorce of Minica Collantes and various convictions for injury to third parties, which can now end up in 8 years in jail. Just the same week that his son finally gets the coveted Michelin star.

