With the Grand Prix of Mexico, the official flag is given for the massive events in Mexico City.

According to information from the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, the F1 event left an economic impact of 14,375 million pesos.

With 95 percent of the population already vaccinated, Mexico City is preparing for the big events with no capacity limit.

The Mexican Grand Prix is ​​already history and not only because of what has been done by “Checo” Pérez, but also because of the enormous economic impact that F1 has left in our country.

Since last Wednesday, during the Red Bull Run Show, it was made clear that, beyond the fury to see the Mexican pilot, the public was eager for an event of great proportions after more than a year and a half without being able to do so due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

The euphoria of the Mexican fans was so great that an attendance record was even broken, as the Mexican Grand Prix managed to conglomerate 371,779 thousand fans throughout the three days of activities in the country’s capital.

The economic impact of F1 in CDMX

For Mexico, the Formula 1 event was important, since, according to Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism, an economic spill of 14 thousand 375 million pesos would be left, solely for the Grand Prix of Mexico.

As reported by the owner himself through an interview with MVS, in terms of accommodation, the GP had an impact of 9.4 million dollars (more than 191 million pesos), being areas such as Polanco or Zona Rosa those that had hotel occupancy of up to 90 percent.

Likewise, regarding the sale of tickets and F1 souvenirs, it is expected that the figure of five million pesos was achieved.

With the Grand Prize of Mexico, officially, the flag is given to the massive events in Mexico City, after fulfilling its goal of vaccination against Covid-19 of people over 18 years of age. Currently, 95 percent of the population of the capital of the country is already vaccinated.

The massive events that the capital will have

Given this, in addition to the Formula 1 event, several important concerts are already being confirmed for the coming months, with the Corona Capital Festival being the next great massive event for the inhabitants of the city.

The last edition of the festival was in November 2019, which managed to gather 180,092 fans over two days of activities, leaving an economic spill of 12.2 million pesos.

Now, for Corona Capital 2021, which will take place on November 20 and 21 at Turn 4 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, it is expected to exceed the number of attendees and, of course, the economic income generated in the sale of tickets, souvenirs , hotel occupancy, among other things.

If things continue the same course, next year there will be concerts of great capacity, of which those of Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Vive Latino, among others, have already been confirmed, in addition to there will be a Grand Prix of Mexico until 2024 .

It should be noted that, for a few months, concerts were already taking place in Mexico City, although on a smaller scale and with limited capacity. Now, with the edition of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, there will no longer be a capacity limit, but various safety and health measures will be implemented to avoid contagion or suspicious cases.

In some way, both the Formula 1 event and the upcoming events in the country’s capital are vital to give us an idea of ​​what will happen with the massive events in the coming years. It must be remembered that, despite progress on the issue of vaccination, the presence of Covid-19 will continue to give people talk and with this virus there is nothing certain.

Although it is true that the measures are already much more relaxed, the virus continues to infect people in various parts of the world, which is why, in Mexico, the use of face masks and antibacterial gel is still requested as basic safety measures.

