The Government has approved today the project of the new General Telecommunications Law that comes with different very interesting news for citizens as users of telephone services and also for the tech giants They offer messaging and calling services.

On the one hand, the operators can now only impose a maximum stay of two years, something that the government had proposed long ago. Also, as a user you should know that now portabilities from one operator to another must be managed in a single day (that is working day). The contracts must also improve their transparency and include detailed conditions in a summary before contracting the service.

For the first time, service package contracts are regulated. According to the permanence, its maximum duration is limited to 24 months and, once that period has elapsed, the user may extend the contract or change operator without penalty. With this new regulation, the telecommunications contract, even if it includes other services such as television, is treated in a uniform manner.

News for WhatsApp and other messaging





The bill of this law defines that messaging services such as WhatsApp will be considered as operators. This means that they will have to assume new obligations such as prior communication to the Registry of operators, for statistical and census purposes. Too must guarantee integrity and security, as well as increase transparency.

It must be remembered that last year before the project of the new Telecommunications Law that was being formulated, there was who alerted and spread the rumor that the government wanted to have the right to “intervene WhatsApp to access your mobile and send messages.” But the project at no time refers to allowing access to mobile phones or messages.

About the obligations of WhatsApp, other messaging services and giants of technology companies such as Google or Amazon they will not have to pay an extra tax. It had been proposed that they pay a fee from the operators, but this proposal has not been carried out. The reason, as described by Cinco Días, is that the amount to be raised was going to be very small.

To date, the figure of services such as WhatsApp or Skype did not match that of the operators, but now these services will have to register as such and fulfill a series of obligations.

David Maeztu, a lawyer specializing in law and technology, spoke with Engadget about this: “before there was a discussion about whether messaging apps were telecommunications providers. Some of us defended that they were and others that they were not. Due to pressure from the ‘telecoms’ it is arrived to this change. Telefónica competes with WhatsApp and can say “I have some obligations that others do not”.

According to the expert, it is a difference in treatment. Skype makes calls just like Telefónica, that’s the logic behind it. What were obligations for some operators, by including these services as subjects required by law, they are encompassed. “” It seems logical to me that those who earn money by providing a service are also equal in obligations, “concludes Maeztu.

Roberto Sánchez, Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, recalled in the past how WhatsApp and Telegram they have “changed the way we consume communications services”.