We have heard the news that The Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of the Tokens.com portal, has spent 618,000 MANA (around 2.16 million euros at the time of purchase) on a virtual land, in an intangible property of 565 square meters (virtual) to sell virtual clothes. That is, in a plot within Decentraland, a kind of Metaverse that can help us understand the future plans of Facebook.

And, with this information, many questions may arise: what are MANAs, whatWhat does it mean to spend millions on virtual land? and what is Decentraland. Here we are going to understand this new multimillion dollar phenomenon that takes our relationship with the parallel and digital realities of the Internet to another level.

MEGA GUÍA IMPROVES FACEBOOK SECURITY and PRIVACY





First we are going to know what the MANA coin is. It is worth mentioning that last summer someone spent 1,295,000 MANA in a shopping center, but since we are talking about a volatile currency, at that time this amount did not reach 900,000 euros. And it is that the value of MANA has quadrupled after Zuckerberg and his company now called Meta announced their plans with the Metaverse, where Decentraland is a pioneer.

Decentraland was first launched in 2017, a total of about 2.6 billion MANA tokens were minted. There are currently 1,690 million MANAs in active circulation. It is an Ethereum token that uses the virtual reality platform Decentraland. MANA can be used to pay for virtual land in Decentraland, as well as virtual goods and services.

Buying virtual land: real estate boom online





Now, what does it mean to spend hundreds of thousands of MANA (millions of euros) on virtual land? This last known purchase has been of a set of 116 small digital plots of 4.88 square meters, making a total of 565.78 virtual square meters in total. Those plots are being used to create virtual stores where virtual clothes are sold to dress the avatars. It’s like spending money to have stores within the Sims or Second Life, but in this case within Decentraland.

Last April it was known that Decentraland had sold since its inception more than 50 million dollars in land, avatars, properties and accessories within virtual cities.

Buying these virtual lands can be an investment just like buying a property from you during the real estate boom. Ryan Kunzmann is one of the best known Decentraland investors and he himself recounted how he spent $ 15,000 to build 62 plots and that three months later he recovered his investment by selling 8 of them.

Genesis: this is the capital of Decentraland





And now that we know the currency and the investments, let’s delve into Decentraland and its main city, Genesis. Decentraland’s main objective is to offer a virtual universe that gives its users full ownership of their virtual assets. The virtual reality platform allows you to build your own scenarios and structures, buy and sell objects and trade with other users.

Everyone is free to decide if you want to play for free or if you prefer to charge other players for accessing its content and also how it is going to implement this charge. Decentraland does not participate in the monetization of your content and does not guarantee any return benefits. In this virtual universe you can play, explore or interact with games and activities. You can also buy plots in which to build your own environments, markets, stores or applications.

According to its website, Decentraland is not controlled by a centralized organization. There is no single agent with the power to modify the rules of the software or the value of the currency or to prevent certain users from accessing this parallel world.

Genesis City is the city created in 2017 within Decentraland. The virtual city has 900,000 parcels. To get an idea of ​​the size of this virtual city, its size is compared to Washington DC. Here you can buy objects and also properties. As if you access the Idealista website (for example) to get a house or a plot, on the decentraland website you have a section for properties. You can search for your land on a map of squares or you can select to see the list of properties that are for sale. The search can be filtered according to the cheapest land, according to the latest positions for sale or by name.

Defenders of These “metaverses” compare the purchase of virtual properties and land to the fight for domain names in the early days of the Internet. They seek to acquire a virtual good at a good price that they consider will be in great demand in the future. In the case of virtual cities, the center receives more attention from new users (as a real city receives more tourists and visitors). And, therefore, as in life, the central plots of Genesis are the most sought after.

Cover image via | Easycrypto