Although the health emergency has not disappeared, at least it is already at one of its lowest points in our country. The report of the Ministry of Health (SSa) indicates that during the last 24 hours there were 77 deaths and 810 new infections. With this, it is the lowest figures in recent months. But although a favorable outlook is observed, it could actually be misleading. The biggest drawback is that there is a high risk of a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Mexico.

In fact, Cristian Morales, who is a representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), was quite explicit. In his words, it is “highly probable” that there is a rebound in cases during the following weeks. Therefore, he added that it is not the time to relax sanitary measures but that they must be maintained.

The reasons that would cause an increase in infections

He also mentioned the reasons why a fourth wave of Covid-19 could occur in Mexico. While some reasons are beyond the government’s reach, there are others that could be avoided and could now have serious consequences.

In the first instance, he criticized that Mexico City had carried out massive events such as the Day of the Dead Parade and the Formula 1 race. Both cases had a massive attendance and maximum capacity. Although the organizers point out that hygiene protocols were respected, it is actually very difficult to take care of so many people gathered in the same space.

The PAHO official warned that now they must wait two weeks to know the consequences of both events. In addition, it is already planned to resume mass concerts on a regular basis, such as the Corona Capital music festival that will take place on November 20 and 21.

On the other hand, a factor that is beyond the reach of the authorities is the arrival of winter. With the drop in temperature, there is usually an increase in respiratory diseases. The flu season has even started in our country and that can cause more cases of other infections.

In that sense, the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Mexico is forecast to occur between December and January. Precisely at the beginning of this 2021 there was a rebound in cases and one of the reasons was the excess of confidence in the population. In many cases, the families were reunited without adequate measures or the inhabitants went on vacation and in the end the consequences were observed.

In this way, the PAHO representative indicates that despite the progress in the national vaccination campaign, it does not mean that the pandemic has ended. The correct thing is to keep the general health indications despite already having the complete scheme.