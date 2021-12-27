It is one of the most anticipated titles of the new generation.

Final Fantasy is characterized by being a video game saga that has a long history within the industry, thus giving rise to every release of a new numbered installment of the saga is an event. This also causes the expectation for each title is very high, being this what happened to Final Fantasy XVI, the new installment of the saga that will arrive at some point in the new generation of consoles.

However, it should be noted that Since its announcement, the information that has reached us about the title has been scarce, which has been extremely curious since many clues pointed to a launch in early 2022. However, It seems that Final Fantasy XVI has been another victim of the health pandemic caused by COVID 19, as its release date would have been much longer in time.

Final Fantasy XVI would have been delayed almost half a year

It should be noted that these kinds of industry delays are becoming more common than they seem, since there are many who either choose to telecommute or to paralyze the development of video games, the most serious situation in Japan where many developers do not even have personal computers to work at home.

Examples of this we have in Square Enix itself, which revealed that nothing progressed in any development during the Japanese confinements, this being the reason why Bravely Default II, a game that has exceeded one million copies sold recently, would have delayed its 2020 launch in early 2021.

This seems to have affected Final Fantasy XVI as well. as its producer, Naoki Yoshida, has commented on social networks, where has apologized for not being able to deliver on a promise to display new title information in 2021, further revealing here that due to the health pandemic game development would have been delayed by almost half a year.

The creative goes on to explain that The Final Fantasy XVI team is made up of highly talented developers, but that due to the effects of COVID 19 they have decentralized the outside work through teleworking with the consequences that this entails. All that said, and to reassure users, Yoshida says they have dedicated a large part of 2021 to solving these problems.

In this way, the creative would have cited us to spring 2022 for new information on Final Fantasy XVI, which could mean that At least the title would not arrive until the second half of the year indicated.

