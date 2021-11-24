They create a Tesla Model X whose gull-wing doors incorporate a pair of machine guns. This is the craziest modification of the electric family.

The electric car is one of the alternatives that is growing the most in terms of popularity. Even so, there are certain industries close to this technology that do not finish starting. The best example of this is shown by the modification market aftermarket. Have you seen many models based on electric batteries incorporating disproportionate ailerons, designer wheels or just headlight modifications? The most logical thing would be to think that no.

The low market share that represents the volume of electric cars it is one of the key factors, without a doubt. Now bine, who would modify a Tesla model, for example, to create something completely different from the values ​​it represents? The Black Rifle Coffee company has created a particular unit that stands out for incorporating a whole arsenal of modifications. Their differentiation is based, above all, on the inclusion, of course, of machine guns.

The unit used is a Model X, one of the most complete cars that can be purchased within the electrical segment. As standard, of a car that turns necks by its proportions, differential design and, of course, benefits that it offers in return. However, it seems that for this organization of US military veterans it is not enough. As a result of this, we have a proposal to which we have wanted to give a very yankee.

Without a doubt, what has given the association the most when creating this imposing vehicle has been its gull wings. Undoubtedly, these are the main signs of identity of a model that stands out, mainly, for being a benchmark when it comes to state-of-the-art technology. This is how it has been since its presentation. Now, does it incorporate additional practical solutions or is the inclusion of the aforementioned weapons its main distinction?

Let’s see what the main changes have been added, why we are faced with a technology that draws attention due to the warlike spirit that emerges inside it and, of course, to what extent its creation has been able to influence its potential price resale. And you, would you make a modification of these characteristics?

Tesla Model X or how to create an electric military vehicle at home

Its initial conception is what served to start from a vehicle that has details at the differential configuration level. Without a doubt, the original idea was directly related to the option of including a pair of machine guns on the sides. Taking advantage of the opening system of the Model X went to be a requirement to take into account within the transformation. Here is the complete transformation that has been completed recently.

In order to complete the project, we had Unplugged Performance involvement, one of the most prominent companies in terms of customization. As a result, it has been possible to have a product whose differentiation lies in the disposition of the previous weapons. The involvement of this manufacturer, without a doubt, is directly related to the creation of the mechanism on which these machine guns depend. And yes, they work thanks to the vehicle’s battery.

Curiously, knowing that it is an option that will be exhibited at fairs and other competitions, it was decided that a coffee machine would be installed in the rear, instead of the trunk. It is, therefore, a bet that draws attention to have the most disparate equipment. Of course, this last feature makes all the sense in the world considering what is the emphasis of its potential use.

A creation of a Model X that can be subject to many other modifications

Sooner or later, it was to be expected that Tesla’s Model X was going to undergo modifications without apparent sense. The game of opening and closing doors has become one of the differential qualities to understand the extent to which we are faced with a vehicle that can mark a before and after. It was born as an option designed to meet family needs in a sustainable way and has become one of the benchmarks among family cars.

The objective of this proposal is to exhibit it in different promotional events over the next few months. Safety is guaranteed and, in fact, what you can get in return is a freshly brewed coffee if you come across him. It is imposing, yes, but, would you reject one of the most curious coffees that you will have in your life? This unit of the Tesla Model X has undergone some notable modifications, but the objective of its creation has been to understand to what extent they can have a competitive advantage.

And to you, what do you think of this particular model? This is a very risky bet, of course. However, it has not been done for commercial purposes, but rather promotional. We do not know if it is a good bet at a reputational level and in terms of branding, but considering that the organization that created it is Black Rifle Coffee, it seems that they will be very happy with the result.

