

Jan 03, 2022 at 23:39 CET



Laporta’s words in the presentation of Ferran Torres are the protagonists of the cover of this Tuesday, December 4. “Let everyone prepare that we have returned” is the main headline, in addition to the words of Ferran, who in his presentation stated “I come to achieve great challenges and to return the club where it deserves”.

The signing of Haaland and the renewal of Dembélé are other news that occupy the cover. The positive of Ferran and Pedri on the day of the team training in front of 14,000 people and the preview of the cup match against Espanyol, complete today’s cover.